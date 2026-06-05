What is a brain haemorrhage? Emilia Clarke recalls her terrifying health emergency

'Me Before You' star Emilia Clarke's experience with a brain haemorrhage highlights this serious medical emergency. Let's learn what causes it, warning signs, treatment options and recovery.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 5, 2026 1:08 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh

Emilia Clarke. (Image: Instagram)

Emilia Clarke is finally opening up about one of the toughest chapters in her life. The Game of Thrones actor recently shared her story about enduring two brain haemorrhages in her twenties which left her as though "death was coming to get" her. During an event that was held on 3 June the actress opened up about the emotional and physical struggle of her recovery as well as her reasons for calling for improved mental health care for those who have suffered a brain injury.

Now 39, Clarke stated that her first brain haemorrhage occurred at age 22 around the time that she filmed the first season of Game of Thrones. She had a second bleed at age 24 while making her debut on broadway with Breakfast at Tiffany's. Both instances resulted in surgery and medical attention.

Talking about her brain haemorrhage journey which began right as her career kicked off, Clarke told the media at a recent event, "For a number of years I felt that I had cheated death and it was coming to get me. I truly felt like I had done something wrong and I shouldn't be here. I also thought it ruined my ability to act which some people might agree with."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke

What is a brain haemorrhage?

Brain haemorrhage also known as intracranial hemorrhage occurs when a blood vessel in the brain leaks or ruptures resulting in bleeding inside the skull. The Cleveland Clinic states that this brain haemorrhage is a medical emergency because of the buildup of blood that can put pressure on the brain and decrease oxygen delivery which can cause permanent brain damage or even death if it is not treated in time. Health experts say brain haemorrhages could be caused by many things such as head trauma, high blood pressure, brain aneurysm, defects in blood vessels, defects in blood clotting or tumour.

Signs of a brain haemorrhage

Brain haemorrhages may produce varying symptoms depending on the location and amount of blood in the brain. The following are a few typical indications outlined by Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant of Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi:

Sudden and severe headache

Loss of strength or numbness in one side of the body

Trouble speaking or comprehending speech

Dizziness and loss of balance

Vision problems

Nausea and vomiting

Altered mental status and confusion

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

At the event the actress explained that there are many physical and psychological effects that are not physical and that still affect the survivors long after they leave the hospital. When asked about her recovery Clarke said brain injuries are "extraordinarily complex" and can impact a person's personality, memory, confidence and emotional state. She said further went on to say that when the brain is damaged people may feel scared and think they will never be the same person again.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or emergency concerns.