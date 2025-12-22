Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
The Aravalli Hills are one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, but today they are also one of the most threatened. Stretching across Rajasthan, Haryana, and part of Delhi, the Aravallis act as a natural shield against desertification, Extreme heat, and pollution. But what if these hills completely vanished? But the answer is actually alarming. From rising temperatures to deadly health issues, disappearance of the Aravalli Hills could push north India into a full-blown climate and public health risk. Here is what you need to know.
The Aravalli range plays a very important role in regulating temperature, blocking desert winds, and maintaining rail fall patterns. These hills slowdown, the expansion of the thar desert and help regulate the local ecosystem. It also impacts the groundwater recharge, forests, and biodiversity. If Aravalli Range will vanish the north, India can face Harsh summers, erractic monsoons, and worsening air quality.
The Aravalli Hills disappear, the third desert could increase rapidly towards Delhi, Haryana, and Western UP. Heat waves can become longer and more intense, while rainfall would become unpredictable. Dust storms would increase and green cover starts to deplete rapidly. This environmental collapse would directly impact human beings, especially in densely populated urban areas.
One of the biggest alarming concerns would be extreme heat exposure. Without the cooling effect of aravalli, temperature could go beyond survival limits during summers. This can even lead to:
Health related death can increase rapidly, especially in cities like delhi and gurugram.
The aravalli hills help to recharge, groundwater and support, rivers and lakes. Without them, water scarcity would get worsen, leading to:
Shortage of clear drinking water could turn into a major public health emergency.
Climate disasters does not harm the body-they affect the mind to. Extreme heat, pollution, and water shortage can cause:
The psychological trauma of environmental collapse is often unnoticeable, but definitely can have deeper impact.
Some particular people can suffer more than others, including:
For them, climate change can become a daily fight for survival.
Yes, but the actions need to be frequent and urgent. We can protect the Aravalli Hills through strict mining bans, reforestation, and legal protection at sustainable urban planning is also important. Public awareness and policy enforcement can still slower down the damage. Saving the Aravalli is not just about protecting the nature it's about protecting human health and upcoming future generation.
