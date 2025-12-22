What If The Aravalli Hills Vanished? The Health Risks Of Climate Change You Need To Know

Let's know how the disappearance of the Aravalli Hills could worsen climate change, increase pollution, and trigger serious health risks across North India.

The Aravalli Hills are one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, but today they are also one of the most threatened. Stretching across Rajasthan, Haryana, and part of Delhi, the Aravallis act as a natural shield against desertification, Extreme heat, and pollution. But what if these hills completely vanished? But the answer is actually alarming. From rising temperatures to deadly health issues, disappearance of the Aravalli Hills could push north India into a full-blown climate and public health risk. Here is what you need to know.

Why Are The Aravali Hills Important For Climate?

The Aravalli range plays a very important role in regulating temperature, blocking desert winds, and maintaining rail fall patterns. These hills slowdown, the expansion of the thar desert and help regulate the local ecosystem. It also impacts the groundwater recharge, forests, and biodiversity. If Aravalli Range will vanish the north, India can face Harsh summers, erractic monsoons, and worsening air quality.

What Will Happen If The Aravali Hills Disappear?

The Aravalli Hills disappear, the third desert could increase rapidly towards Delhi, Haryana, and Western UP. Heat waves can become longer and more intense, while rainfall would become unpredictable. Dust storms would increase and green cover starts to deplete rapidly. This environmental collapse would directly impact human beings, especially in densely populated urban areas.

How Will The Rising Heat Affect Human Health?

One of the biggest alarming concerns would be extreme heat exposure. Without the cooling effect of aravalli, temperature could go beyond survival limits during summers. This can even lead to:

Heat strokes and dehydration

Increased case of heat exhaustion

High risk of heart attacks and strokes

Greater mortality among the elders, children and outdoor workers

Health related death can increase rapidly, especially in cities like delhi and gurugram.

How Will Water Scarcity Impact Health?

The aravalli hills help to recharge, groundwater and support, rivers and lakes. Without them, water scarcity would get worsen, leading to:

You may like to read

Poor hygiene and sanitation

Rise in water, bond diseases like cholera

Malnutrition due to crop failure

Mental stress linked to water insecurity

Shortage of clear drinking water could turn into a major public health emergency.

Can Climate Change Affect Mental Health?

Climate disasters does not harm the body-they affect the mind to. Extreme heat, pollution, and water shortage can cause:

Anxiety, and depression

Climate related stress, and trauma

Increased suicide risk among farmers and vulnerable communities

The psychological trauma of environmental collapse is often unnoticeable, but definitely can have deeper impact.

Who Is At The Higher Risk If Aravallis Vanish?

Some particular people can suffer more than others, including:

Children and senior citizens

People with heart and lung disease

Outdoor workers like farmers and labourers

Low-income community with Limited access to healthcare

For them, climate change can become a daily fight for survival.

TRENDING NOW

Can This Disaster Still Be Prevented?

Yes, but the actions need to be frequent and urgent. We can protect the Aravalli Hills through strict mining bans, reforestation, and legal protection at sustainable urban planning is also important. Public awareness and policy enforcement can still slower down the damage. Saving the Aravalli is not just about protecting the nature it's about protecting human health and upcoming future generation.