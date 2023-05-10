What Has Mental Health To Do With Cancer Treatments? Explains Our Doctor

Addressing mental health issues in cancer patients is crucial to provide complete care and enhancing treatment results.

A cancer diagnosis can significantly impact an individual's mental health, and despair and anxiety are ordinary among these patients. However, a cancer diagnosis increases the risk of common mental disorders. This increased risk can have an impact on quality of life, survival, as well as cancer treatment and recovery. Thus, after receiving a cancer diagnosis, individuals who have previously sought out psychiatric services may be more susceptible and in danger of mortality.

Symptoms And Side Effects

However, when it involves keeping track of physical health symptoms and side effects before and after cancer treatment, the mental health requirements of cancer patients, whether they have a history of psychiatric disorders, non-psychiatric conditions or other medical conditions, are generally overlooked. Hence, Dr Kanury Rao, Co-founder and CSO, PredOmix shares that providing comprehensive care for cancer patients is crucial to comprehend the relationship between it and a patient's mental health as it might substantially impact their health.

Managing Mental Health During Cancer Treatments

The terrible disease of cancer torments millions of individuals around the world.

Managing mental health during cancer treatments is crucial for the patient's overall being. Therefore, healthcare providers must recognize the link between mental health and cancer treatments and take steps to manage both effectively. This can include screening patients for mental health issues, providing access to mental health services, and supporting them with self-care techniques.

Screening patients for mental health issues should be routine in cancer care. Healthcare providers can use screening tools to identify patients at risk for mental health issues. Patients at risk can be referred to a mental health professional for treatment. Moreover, providing access to mental health services, such as counselling or therapy, can help patients manage their mental health during cancer treatments.

Having support on an emotional level is crucial for those receiving cancer therapy so they can manage the stress and uncertainty of the diagnosis and course of treatment. This could take the shape of therapy, counselling, or support groups.

Self-care techniques can also help manage mental health during cancer treatments. They can be encouraged to engage in relaxation activities like meditation or yoga. Exercise can also help manage mental health and improve overall physical health. Healthcare providers can work with patients to develop self-care plans tailored to their needs.

Conclusion

But mental health isn't typically the first thing that comes to mind when treating cancer. The patient may experience substantial stress, anxiety, and sadness due to its physical and psychological adverse effects. Therefore, it is crucial to address mental health issues in cancer patients to provide complete care and enhance treatment results. But it is impossible to overlook the connection between the two.

