What happens when you use massage gun near your eye? Risk of vision loss

Using a massage gun near your eye could cause serious harm. A new study warns it may trigger retinal tears, bleeding, and permanent vision loss.

Massage gun risks.

Massage guns are one of the most popular recovery tools for helping to alleviate muscle stiffness and soreness after exercise. But these handheld tools are only designed for muscles where experts are cautioning people not to use them near or directly on their eyes because they can cause severe eye injuries and even vision loss.

A recent case study published in the National Institute of Health (NIH) documents a case in which a young man sustained multiple retinal tears after repeatedly using a massage gun around his eyes to relieve eye fatigue.

Study reveals serious eye damage

According to the report an adult male received a percussive massage gun around and on both his eyes once a week for almost three months. He thought the vibration would help to ease tired eyes. However he later began to have ongoing floaters and flashes of light in his vision.

Results from his eye examinations showed he had multiple retinal tears in both eyes, severe bruising of the retina and retinal dialysis in his right eye where part of the retina covering the eye separated from the wall of the eye. The researchers said the patient had no history of high myopia or previous eye surgery or inherited eye disease so it was most likely that the injuries were caused by the massage gun.

Why is using a massage gun near the eye dangerous?

The retina is a thin tissue layer that is light-sensitive lying at the back of the eye so massage guns are intended to have a strong impact on muscles not delicate eye structures. Experts caution against using the percussive force of a massage gun at high frequency around the eyes as it can cause mechanical shock inside the eye which may lead to retinal tears, retinal detachment, bleeding in the eye or damage to other sensitive structures.

Symptoms you should never neglect

Eye experts say anyone who has the following symptoms after accidental trauma or vibration should get urgent medical help. Here are some symptoms you should not ignore:

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Sudden floaters Flashes of light Difficulty seeing things clearly or properly. An "eyelid" covering part of the vision Eye pain or discomfort

Are massage guns safe?

Massage guns can assist in the reduction of muscle soreness, improve flexibility and support the recovery process following exercise. But researchers pointed out that the devices are being sold as "wellness" products with limited safety data on the improper use of these devices. The authors of the case report noted that no standard clinical guidelines are available for using massage guns thus consumer awareness is important.

The recent case study is another reminder not to use massage guns on the wrong muscles particularly around the eyes. As of now the patient has recovered from timely laser treatment but if the patient's doctor had delayed in treating the patient then he could have suffered permanent vision loss. It is important to seek immediate eye specialist evaluation if you notice any of the following symptoms after any eye injury such as flashes, floaters or sudden changes in vision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult an eye care professional for any concerns about your vision or eye health.