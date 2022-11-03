What Happens When You Smoke 10 Cigarettes A Day

What Happens When You Smoke 10 Cigarettes A Day

Smoking can cause several chronic health diseases, some can even kill you if proper treatment is not given at the right time. Here is a list of all the diseases that smoking cigarettes can cause.

Are you a chain smoker and end up smoking over 10 cigarettes a day? Then this article is for you! Smoking cigarettes is anyway a bad habit that can kill you from the inside, slowly. And when you overdo it, you actually invite severe and fatal conditions to attack you. According to a study, published by National Cancer Institute (NCI), a person who smokes more than 10 cigarettes a day, is at higher risk of death than non-smokers. Let's take a look at what happens when you smoke.

Smoking Can Damage You Organs

Be it cigarettes or vaping, smoking can harm your organs to the extent that you may not be able to live your life disease-free ever. In a study published in BMJ (British Medical Journal), researchers have stated that even smoking just one cigarette per day, can raise a person's risk for stroke and coronary heart disease.

Smoking can cause several chronic health diseases, some can even kill you if proper treatment is not given at the right time. Here is a list of all the diseases that smoking cigarettes can cause:

Lung Cancer Heart diseases Stroke Lung diseases Diabetes Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Emphysema and Chronic Bronchitis Tuberculosis Certain types of eye diseases Can weaken your immunity system Rheumatoid Arthritis

Smoking can also raise your risk of atherosclerosis, a condition that is marked by the excessive deposition of fat inside the arteries, which in a way increases the risk of stroke and coronary heart disease.

Bottom Line

Quit smoking, as you already how slowly it can damage your internal organs and push you toward death. There is no right time and quantity of cigarettes that one is recommended to smoke, therefore, what should be done is to quit it the day you read this article. It will not only keep you alive disease-free but also for your family who needs you!