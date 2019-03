Indu Balaji from Bengaluru has a long-standing history of endometriosis. In this gynaecological condition, the inner tissue lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus leading to severe pelvic pain and painful periods among others. “I was diagnosed with endometriosis some 20-25 years ago at a very young age. So, I have gone through all of it: Excruciatingly painful periods, pregnancy complications and 3 laparoscopies. Though my uterus was removed in 2014 through a second laparoscopy, my conditions worsened again in 2017,” recalls Indu. She experienced a complete pelvic freeze, non-stop vomiting and loose motions for a whole night. “It was an emergency situation which called for my third laparoscopy. But this time, my gynaecologist chose to perform a robotic laparoscopy instead of the regular one which ensured a much faster recovery,” she says.

With this robotic laparoscopy, her gynecologist, Dr. Lavanya Kiran, OBG, Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgeon, Mazumder Shaw Medical Center, removed the cyst that Indu had around her pelvis and cleaned the adhesions (bands of fibrous tissue) that she had developed between her abdominal tissues and organs. “In my case, the adhesion caused my tissues and organs to stick together in the abdominal cavity, leading to pelvic freeze. The other culprit was my ovary. Though my left ovary, along with a large part of the right one was removed during my hysterectomy (removal of uterus), a sliver of the right ovary that was left inside, was also responsible for my uncontrollable symptoms,” says Indu. However, Dr. Kiran didn’t remove the remaining portion of her ovary. “Now, that was a very good decision, or else, I would have jumped into menopause. Moreover, this laparoscopy got me back on my feet much earlier than the previous ones which confined me to bed for long,” she says. It didn’t take her more than one and a half months after the surgery to start weight lifting again. A fitness enthusiast as she is, Indu started jogging as well after a month of her robotic laparoscopy.

Robotic surgery is still at a very nascent stage in India. “Currently, not more than 10 to 20 per cent of surgeries in our country are done using this technology,” says Dr. Kiran. However, it is used in multiple fields including gynaecology, urology, cardiology, head and neck surgery, etc. Here is all you need to know about robotic surgery.

How is robotic surgery performed?

Robotic surgery is an upgraded version of the standard laparoscopy devised to tackle the challenges thrown by the later. Here, the surgeon performs the operation with the help of a robot instead of doing it himself. “There are three primary components of a robot-assisted surgical procedure: A robotic platform, a 3D high-definition image-processing equipment and a surgical console,” says Dr. Kiran. The robotic platform looks like a tower with four arms, three for holding surgical instruments, and one for camera. The image processing unit, which is placed at the side of the operation bed, sends images to the console where the surgeon sits to operate. From this console, the surgeon controls the hand movements of the robot performing the surgery while looking at a high-definition, magnified 3D image of the operation site through a monitor.

Rewards vs. risks

While there are many benefits of a robotic surgery, there are a few downsides too. Here, we take a look at both sides of the coin to help you make an informed choice.

“In a standard laparoscopy, 1-2-feet long instruments with fulcrum effect are used because of which movements become a bit difficult. In a robotic surgery, the instruments are held by a robot and there are no fulcrum effects,” says Dr. Kiran. “The rotation of instruments is also better in this procedure–360 degrees. Due to this, the devices can go much deeper into the tissues. Suturing, depth perception, and magnification are also better. Moreover, patients experience lesser blood loss and discomfort,” she adds. The other benefits include a smaller learning curve for surgeons and shorter hospital stay and faster return to office for the patients. Some studies also suggest that in case of a prostrate surgery, robot assisted procedure will be more effective than the standard laparoscopy in removing cancer tissues completely.

Coming to the downside of this procedure, the first one that comes to our mind is affordability. “It is an expensive surgery. The minimum cost of a robotic surgery is 1.5 lakhs,” says Dr. Kiran. “Also, a few anaesthesia-related issues may crop up since lengthy surgeries are conducted using robots,” she adds. Patients with severe cardiac issues may not always be the right candidates for a robotic surgery. Being a tech-intensive procedure, this surgery runs the risk of mechanical and technological failure as well. Starting from the camera to the robotic arms and the surgical console, any component can malfunction. There are chances of electrical issues as well.