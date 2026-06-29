What happens to your brain under anesthesia? New study challenges our understanding of consciousness

A new study led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine suggests human brain can perform surprisingly under anesthesia than previously believed, raising important questions about consciousness, awareness and how anesthetics work.

Brain under anesthesia. (Image generated using AI)

Is it possible for someone who is not conscious at all to understand language? A new study on the subject has come up with a surprising answer i.e 'YES'. According to researchers from Baylor College of Medicine even when a person is totally unaware the brain is still very active during general anaesthesia continuing to listen to speech and even predict what you will say next. The results published on 6 May in Nature contradict popular theories on the function of consciousness and may lead to improvements in speech prosthetics, neuroscience and even brain-computer interfaces.

Your brain continues to process language

Dr. Sameer Sheth, professor of neurosurgery at Baylor College of Medicine stated, "Our findings show that the brain is far more active and capable during unconsciousness than previously thought. Even when patients are fully anaesthetized their brains continue to analyze the world around them."

To gain a better understanding of what is going on inside the unconscious brain researchers recorded the activity of hundreds of individual neurons in the hippocampus which is an area of the brain involved in memory and learning. These recordings were taken from patients during epilepsy surgery under general anaesthesia. Using advanced Neuropixels probes researchers observed how the hippocampus responded to sounds and spoken language even though patients had no conscious awareness.

Your brain can detect sounds and predict words

In the first experiment participants were subjected to repetitive tones with random and unexpected noises. The researchers discovered that neurons reliably detected these odd sounds and got better and better at identifying them over time meaning that the brain still changed during anaesthesia.

Afterwards the team played short stories as they watched participants' brains react. But to their surprise the hippocampus continued processing language in real time. The activity of the brain demonstrated that it could discriminate between different parts of speech like nouns, verbs and adjectives.

Additionally the result showed that the brain's electrical activity could anticipate what words were about to be spoken. Dr. Sheth notes, "The brain appears to anticipate what comes next in a story, even without conscious awareness."

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"This kind of predictive coding is something we associate with being awake and attentive, yet it's happening here in an unconscious state," added Dr. Benjamin Hayden, professor of neurosurgery at Baylor College of Medicine.

Why do these findings matter?

The study indicates that some cognitive abilities like language understanding and forecasting do not need conscious awareness. In fact consciousness might arise from the interplay among several regions of the brain instead of from the activity of one specific region such as the hippocampus.

Finally researchers pointed out parallels between the predictive behaviour of the brain and artificial intelligence (AI). The hippocampus seemed to be carrying out predictive processing, akin to the way that large language models predict the next word in a sentence, during this period of unconsciousness.

The first author of the study Dr. Vigi Katlowitz also notes that these results could ultimately be used in speech prosthetics to help individuals who have lost their ability to speak due to stroke or brain injury. Although it is important to note that the team of scientists who conducted the study warn that the results should be used with caution as only one general anaesthetic was studied and the results may not apply to other states of unconsciousness such as sleep or coma.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance regarding anesthesia or other health concerns.