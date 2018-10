Healthy adults and older people should get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. © Shutterstock

We all know that sleep is very important for our well-being. Well, the time of sleeping hours may vary, some may sleep for 5 to 6 hours and some for 7 to 8 hours. According to the researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, sleeping only for six hours may lead to chronic sleep deprivation. If you sleep for only 6 hours you might feel depressed, hungry all the time and find it difficult to pay attention.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, to help different bodily functions to function at its best healthy adults and older people should get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night.

Sleep helps our body to release hormones and compounds that maintain your immune system, manage your hunger levels, retains memory and lowers the risk of health conditions. Here we have discussed how 7 to 8 hours of sleep helps us in every possible way.

Manages your appetite: If your sleeping habits are poor, it may increase the body’s energy needs. Poor sleep triggers your brain to release chemicals to signal hunger. This eventually leads to gaining weight and eating more. But 8 hours of sleeping can manage the blood sugar level and can also manage your appetite.

Supports immune function: Your immune system releases compounds called cytokines when you sleep which are important for cell signalling. Some of these compounds have a protective effect on the immune system which helps to fight against inflammation and various kinds of infections. Thus, always try to sleep for 7 to 8 hours.

Helps in memory function: Sleeping well helps to protect and strengthen your memory. According to the research, sleeping well can aid in memory retention. Proper sleep can contribute to long-term memories, creative thinking, and memory processing.

Note: Sleeping well can also increase longevity. According to a research published in the journal, ‘Sleep’ revealed that people who just slept six hours per night increased their risk of premature death by 12 per cent. And those who slept for eight to nine hours had a much lower risk.