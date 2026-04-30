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What happens to your blood sugar when you take omega-3s daily

Omega-3 fatty acids may not deliver instant results but consistent intake can gradually support overall health making them a worthwhile addition to a balanced daily diet.

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 3, 2026 6:32 PM IST

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Medically Verified By: Dr Manisha Arora

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As trends in health and wellbeing comes in full circle so do the omega-3 fatty acids not only for cardiovascular health but for their role in regulating blood sugar. Although many seek supplements to improve their metabolism health experts say the key to better health is knowing how these nutrients work.

Dr. Manisha Arora, Director Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi says adding omega-3s to your diet may help regulate blood sugar but they won't cure diabetes or insulin resistance.

What are omega-3 fatty acids?

Omega-3s are essential fats that cannot be synthesised by the body. Omega-3 fatty acids are wellknown to have anti-inflammatory effects which are important for metabolic process. Experts suggest that you can increase your intake of omega-3s from certain foods such as salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds and fish oil.

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Does omega-3s lower blood sugar levels?

According to Dr. Arora omega-3s don't directly reduce blood sugar levels as medications do but they make the body more sensitive to insulin.

"Whenever blood sugar rises Omega-3 fatty acids especially EPA and DHA help reduce inflammation in fat and muscle cells," Dr. Arora explains. "The cells respond better to insulin when inflammation is lower so this means Omega-3s help improve insulin sensitivity and can contribute to better blood sugar control in patients with diabetes."

Researchers have also found that long term usage of omega-3s can increase insulin sensitivity especially in those who have metabolic syndrome but they can fluctuate based on their diet, lifestyle and other health factors.

Will omega-3s prevent diabetes?

It is important to note that omega-3s have metabolic advantages but are not a prevention tool for diabetes. Dr. Arora highlights, "Some people think that supplements can be used in the place of lifestyle changes to prevent diabetes but this is not true. It's best to take omega-3s with a healthy diet, exercise and proper sleep."

The doctor went on to explain that high blood sugar is also associated with increased triglyceride levels so omega-3s can help reduce triglycerides by up to 20 to 30 per cent. She continued, "If someone consumes a heavy carbohydrate meal especially a person with diabetes taking Omega-3 along with it may help lower the glucose spike. This happens due to slower gastric emptying and reduced inflammation. But chronically high blood sugar can impair your body's ability to utilize omega-3s effectively because high glucose levels generate free radicals which can oxidize EPA and DHA."

Signs your blood sugar needs attention

Despite healthy eating some people may notice these signs when their blood sugar levels are imbalance:

  • Excessive tiredness or lethargy
  • Increased cravings for sugar
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Unexplained weight changes

Tips to support healthy blood sugar levels

If you're looking to add omega-3s to your diet here are some tips:

  • Eat oily fish such as salmon and mackerel two times a week
  • Eat plant-based omega-3s such as chia seeds and walnuts
  • Stay away from inflammatory ultra-processed foods
  • Exercise to boost insulin sensitivity
  • Get a good night's sleep
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.

FAQs

Is omega-3 safe for people with diabetes?

People with diabetes can take omega-3 but it should be used alongside medical guidance and not replace prescribed treatment.

How long does omega-3 take to affect blood sugar?

Effects are gradual and may take weeks or months of consistent intake.

Can omega-3 help lower blood sugar levels?

Omega-3 may improve insulin sensitivity but it is not a direct treatment for high blood sugar.

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Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe is a Senior Editor at TheHealthsite.Com. She holds a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Patkai Christian College. She is a Health and Lifestyle Journalist who ... Read More