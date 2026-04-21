What happens in your body after being stung by a dengue mosquito?

Have you ever wondered what exactly happens inside your system after you are stung by the dengue virus-carrying mosquito called Aedes aegypti mosquito? Read on to know how dengue travels through your bloodstream.

Dengue Virus: How does it attack your organs? (Image: AI Generated)

Dengue season is here, and so are the queries! While we all know how dengue spreads and multiplies, many fail to understand how it attacks organs and eventually causes severe issues within the system. As April sets in, before the monsoon takes its full grip, let us take you on a clear pathway of how the dengue virus enters the body, attacks the immune system, and the signs the body shows at each stage.

But, before we understand what happens inside the body after contracting the virus, it's important to know which variant of the mosquito carries the ability to spread this virus.

What Happens When Dengue Virus Enters Your Body?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that the dengue virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Other species within the Aedes genus can also act as vectors, but their contribution is normally secondary to Aedes aegypti.

Here is what happens in your body after an Aedes aegypti mosquito carrying the dengue virus bites you:

How the dengue virus enters your bloodstream:

The virus enters through the skin after the mosquito carrying it bites you. It then enters the bloodstream and travels to all the body parts (organs). It then quickly infects nearby immune cells (like dendritic cells). These cells normally help fight infections, but here they become the virus's first hosts.

How the dengue virus spreads inside your body:

Now the virus multiplies and spreads to each of the organs - here's how - the infected cells by the dengue virus, also known as DNV, then travel to your lymph nodes, where the virus starts multiplying rapidly. After multiplying, it then moves to the major organs like the liver, spleen, and bone marrow.

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Dengue virus then attacks the immune system:

Now, it shifts to attacking the immune system. And here's what happens when it does so - when your body recognises this foreign virus, it immediately launches an immune response to stop it from spreading and multiplying. This is when strong chemicals such as cytokines are released - the ones that are responsible for causing severe inflammation. And at this time, the body suffers from symptoms such as a high fever, headache, sore throat, and most importantly, body pain.

When does dengue infection turn severe?

In some cases, the patient suffers from some of the serious signs of dengue infection, but have you ever wondered why only selected few suffer the worst? Experts explain that in some cases, severe symptoms show when the immune response becomes too intense - causing the walls of your blood vessels to start becoming more permeable (leaky), causing fluid to escape into surrounding tissues. This can lead to swelling, low blood pressure, and in severe cases, shock.

Why does the platelet count drop after a dengue infection?

One of the most dangerous and severe signs associated with dengue virus infection is a sudden drop in the platelet count. But why does this happen? According to the studies, when the virus affects the bone marrow (where blood cells are made), it usually leads to an increase in the destruction of platelets. This low platelet count is considered dangerous as it can lead to easy bruising, bleeding gums, or more serious bleeding complications.

What Are The Symptoms of Dengue?

The body shows some signs and symptoms after contracting the virus. Here is a list of some of these symptoms that one should never ignore:

High fever with punching body pain (Above 104 C) Severe headache that increases with body movement Severe pain behind the eyes Extreme muscle and joint pains Nausea and vomiting - leaving you feeling fuller all the time. Extremely swollen lymph glands or nodes Skin rashes and itchiness

What is the incubation period of dengue virus infection?

Studies have shown that the human body takes 4 10 days to show up the symptoms after contracting the virus. And post this it takes the body a month or more to recover completely - however, this time completely depends on the severity of the infection.

As the infection progresses, organs like the liver may become inflamed. In severe dengue, there can be internal bleeding, breathing difficulty, or organ failure. Therefore, it is important to understand how you can prevent this virus from infecting you and entering your bloodstream.

How To Prevent Dengue?

Dengue Prevention Tips

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Aedes Aegypti carrying the dengue virus usually remains active during the daytime. Therefore, the first step to prevent this infection is to ensure that your presence outside during the daytime during the monsoon is followed by tips that can help reduce your chances of being stung by this mosquito

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Wear proper clothes that cover as much of your body Use mosquito nets while sleeping Use good quality mosquito repellents and prevent these mosquitoes from breeding near your house - throw away all the stagnant or stored water. Change water in the flower vase, or pots regularly

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