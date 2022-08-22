What Happens After Your Children Recovers From COVID? Lancet Study Says The Virus Can Cause Severe Brain Disorder, Epilepsy

Children who suffered from Covid-19 are also at an increased risk of suffering severe post-COVID health complications, including cognitive deficit, insomnia, etc. Read on to know more.

Rceovered from COVID? Well, you already know how the deadly virus infection affects you even after you have tested negative. Yes, you read that right, the virus infection which leads to severe health complications such as heart problems, kidney disorders, digestive issues, poor lungs health, etc. However, in a recent study, experts have stated that this is not limited to only adults. The experts stated that children who suffered from Covid-19 are also at an increased risk of suffering severe post-COVID health complications, including the cognitive deficit, insomnia, ischaemic stroke, nerve/psychotic disorders and epilepsy or seizures even months after they were infected.

The study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal, found that post-Covid risk trajectories differed in children compared with adults. According to the results, they found that after 6 months from the date of recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection, the children were not at any increased risk of mood or anxiety disorders. However, they had "an increased risk of cognitive deficit, insomnia, intracranial haemorrhage, ischaemic stroke, nerve, nerve root, and plexus disorders, psychotic disorders, and epilepsy or seizures".

Omicron Vs Delta: Which Variant Is More Dangerous?

In the study, the experts compared the results of the post-COVID complications with two of the most dangerous variants of COVID-19 - Delta and Omicron.

According to the data, the delta variant of COVID-19 can lead to an increased risk of ischaemic stroke, epilepsy or seizures, cognitive deficit, insomnia, and anxiety disorders were observed, compounded by an increased death rate.

In comparison to this, the experts revealed that with Omicron, there was a lower death rate than just before the emergence of the variant, but the risks of neurological and psychiatric outcomes remained similar.

This means that both the neurological and psychiatric post-COVID complications are similar for Delta and Omicron. Therefore, the experts suggest people take all the variants of COVID-19 seriously.

How To Keep Your Kids Safe From Catching COVID?

SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 is here to stay. According to AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria, the virus is mutating and thus it will keep bringing new variants which will have their own features. Dr Guleria warned people against showing leniency towards following safety protocols.

As cases are on the rise again in India, here are some tips for parents to keep their little ones safe from catching the virus infection:

Mask up. Make sure to only let your children go out when they are wearing a proper face mask Keep the hands clean. Teach your kids to not touch their eyes, mouth or face without cleaning or sanitising their hands properly using soap and water or a good sanitiser. Maintain social distancing. One of the most effective ways to keep the kids safe from catching coronavirus infection is by making them know about social distancing. Get vaccinated. 'Vaccination is the key', as the experts say. Get your little ones vaccinated as and when the shots are available.

