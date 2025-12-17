What Happened To Millie Bobby Brown? Star Explains Why She Pulled Out Of ‘Good Morning America’ After Injury

Despite her personal constraints, Millie Bobby Brown appeared via video link with a Christmas tree visible in the background explaining to the audience why she pulled out at the last minute from getting to the studio.

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, was expected on Good Morning America with her longtime costar Noah Schnapp, but she had a good reason why the Stranger Thingsactress had to miss her scheduled slot in the studio on Monday, December 15.

While showing her arm in a sling bag, she said, "Hey, everyone at GMA, I'm really sorry I couldn't be there with you guys I took a fall" without providing any details as to what led to the fall. The 21-year-old added, "But I wanted to still participate in any way I could because you know, Noah, I have to make it about me."

Making sure her presence was felt in the talk show, she went on to ask her costar a holiday-related question, "No, I'm very excited to ask you this question. I actually don't think I know the answer, considering I am your best friend. But what is your favorite family tradition to do at the holidays/favorite memory during the holiday season? Okay, I love you, good morning, and bye!"

What Are Common Arm Injuries?

Your arm extends from your shoulder down to your fingertips, consisting of joints, bones and muscles, including tissues, such as blood vessels and nerves. People often damage or injure these parts of their arms for various reasons. Causes of arm injuries depend on the specific problem, such as a tendon injury caused by repetitive motion or overuse of the arm. Some conditions can be chronic and can last several weeks or months. Generally, trauma is a leading cause of broken bones and fractures.

Symptoms, Types Of Arm Injury

Some of the common symptoms of arm injuries in the specific and affected areas include: bone pain, joint pain, muscle pain, stiffness, weakness, swelling and reduced flexibility. Anyone can be at risk of arm injuries, risk factors associated with this medical condition are versatile. Some of the common types of arm injuries include: broken arm, bicep tendon injury or strain, elbow conditions and injuries, hand and wrist injuries, shoulder conditions and injuries and tricep tendon injury or strain.

Treatments

In an interaction with Healthsite, Dr. Abhishek Samuel, MS (Ortho) Advisor, Orthopedic & Mobility Aids Division at Leeford Healthcare Ltd, said that arm injuries are rarely treated with surgery or medicines alone. He added, "A large part of recovery depends on how well the limb is supported during healing using appropriate orthopaedic and mobility aids. This becomes especially important given the volume of such cases we see. In one hospital-based study in India, injuries to the shoulder and arm accounted for 14.6 % of trauma cases and forearm and elbow injuries for 11.37 %, highlighting how common upper-limb injuries are.

"Patients commonly present with fractures of the humerus, radius or ulna, along with ligament, tendon or nerve injuries. Outcomes depend on early diagnosis, proper assessment of stability and soft-tissue involvement, and timely intervention. When it comes to recovery, alongside physiotherapy and gradual mobilisation, the correct use of orthopaedic and mobility aids such as braces, slings and upper-limb supports helps reduce pain, maintain alignment and allow patients to regain function safely and confidently."

