What Does It Mean When A Close One Is Admitted To An ICU? Things You Must Know Before Entering Intensive Care Unit

When a loved one is admitted to an ICU, it is natural for you to stress. A major accident or disease or injury has resulted in their admission there. When a person is in the intensive care unit, their loved ones are often worried about the outcome and might have many questions to ask their healthcare provider. While most people understand the seriousness of the situation, others still wonder what it might truly mean for a person to need intensive care. A person is often admitted to ICU when their health condition is not stable and fast-changing. They might be in need of some technical assistance to support basic life functions such as breathing, the beating of the heart and others.
Most people admitted to an ICU have problems with more than one organ. Unlike emergency rooms, an intensive care unit has a controlled environment and can offer long-term management. Patients in an ICU have an unpredictable health conditions. There might be a need to closely observe these patients, hence, one can see a lot of monitors displaying the vital values of a patient. One can also observe many tubes around the patient. Many patients might also have lower consciousness and these tubes might be used to feed them or eliminate waste.
A visit to ICU is often not pleasant. Unlike an emergency room, the intensive care unit is silent but you might hear the continuous beeping of machines and long winding tubes around the patient. Many patients might not be in a completely conscious state but a rather dreamy or unconscious state. Many might also be undergoing some important therapies that require close monitoring like the administration of intravenous fluids to reverse electrolyte imbalance. The following are some things particular to an intensive care unit-
The first thing to understand about a patient admitted to an ICU is that they are critical and under observation. Another thing to understand is that admission to the intensive care unit doesn't necessarily mean a bad outcome. It means the health of your loved one is unpredictable and was in need of external assistance. They might come back absolutely healthy. The following are certain things you must know if a loved one is in ICU-
