Take a good long look at your nails. Do you see any change in texture, color or variation? If yes, it should be warning call for you. Any bump, color tinge, ridge or white lines are considered unhealthy and these say a lot of your overall health. It’s interesting to see how a small indication can help you prevent serious diseases. So, the next time you notice anything unusual on your nails or around it, it might not mean that you need a fresh manicure but medical intervention. We tell you what your nails say about your health.

Discoloration

Discolored nails may indicate an infection or a serious lung disease. White nails could be a sign of kidney failure, a liver disease, or a prevailing heart condition. However, white spots may not be a cause of concern. They can be caused by an injury to the nail bed.

On the other hand, yellow nails should also be taken seriously. They could mean that you are suffering with a fungal infection or a serious health issue like thyroid. However, remember that nail polish and acetone stains may also cause this discoloration. If you see any change in nail color without the use of these products, your doctor visit is due.

Blue nails can indicate a lack of oxygen in the body or body’s reaction towards cold temperatures. If you have blue nails, make sure to get your oxygen levels checked. There is also a green nail syndrome which happens because of bacteria growth or loose nail bed.

Unusual texture or shape

This could happen because of nutrition deficiency. A gradual in growth of nail causing a hump can be due to a disease called psoriasis. Vertical ridges on nails are harmless and a part of nail. These may get thicker with age, but they are not a cause of concern. However, horizontal ridges may mean inadequate nutrition in the body, a drug reaction, nail infection or it may sometimes be due to high fever.

Bumps or pits in nails could indicate the risk of psoriatic arthritis. It seems like a dimple in the nail bed. Also, a condition called digital clubbing, in which the nail becomes round, may indicate liver disease. If not liver disease, it indicates an underlying health issue and should be discussed with a physician.

Dark white lines

Muehrcke’s lines are dark, thick white lines that do not change with the nail growth. These are associated with diseases like pellagra, and sickle cell anaemia. White lines that grow out with nail are called Mees’ lines that are associated with arsenic poisoning.

Split nails

The condition where nails separate from the nail bed could be due to a drug reaction, an injury or infection. If you have brittle nails, make sure your iron intake is adequate. Frequent wetting and drying of nails can also make them brittle. If you work in a damp environment, protect your nail health by wearing gloves.