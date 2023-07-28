What Do You Need To Know About Hepatitis And Digestive Issues?

Vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B, and antiviral medications can effectively treat hepatitis C.

July 28th is World Hepatitis Day, a global awareness campaign aimed at raising awareness about viral hepatitis and promoting actions to eliminate the disease. Hepatitis characterizes various factors, including viral infections, alcohol abuse, autoimmune diseases, and certain medications, can cause. This article will focus on viral hepatitis and its impact on digestive health. Viral hepatitis is caused by different viruses, namely hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Each type of viral hepatitis has its distinct characteristics and modes of transmission. Hepatitis is mainly transmitted through blood and other body fluids. Here is what you need to know about the different types of viral hepatitis and their impact on digestive health by Dr Sarathchandra Gorantla, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad:

Hepatitis A: usually a self-limited infection that does not cause chronic liver disease. It is commonly transmitted through the faecal-oral route, often due to poor sanitation or contaminated food and water. Hepatitis B: Hepatitis B is a major global health issue and can cause chronic liver disease, leading to cirrhosis and liver cancer if left untreated. It is primarily transmitted through exposure to infected blood or body fluids, such as during unprotected sex, sharing needles, or from an infected mother to her newborn. Chronic hepatitis B infection requires long-term management and monitoring. Hepatitis C: Hepatitis C can also progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is primarily transmitted through exposure to infected blood, such as sharing needles or receiving contaminated blood transfusions. Advances in treatment have made it possible to cure hepatitis C in most cases. Hepatitis D: Hepatitis D is the most severe rapid liver damage and cirrhosis. Hepatitis E: Hepatitis E is usually a self-limited infection, similar to hepatitis A, primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water with a higher risk of severe complications.

It is important to note that viral hepatitis can significantly impact digestive health, metabolism, and detoxification. When the liver is inflamed and damaged due to viral hepatitis, it can lead to various digestive issues such as:

Nausea and vomiting: Digestive symptoms such as nausea and vomiting may occur in individuals with viral hepatitis Jaundice: A yellowing of the skin and eyes due to yellow pigment produced by the liver Abdominal pain: Inflammation of the liver can cause abdominal discomfort and pain Fatigue: Viral hepatitis can affect daily activities

Early Detection, Prevention, And Treatment

They are crucial in managing viral hepatitis and minimizing its impact on digestive health. Vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B, and antiviral medications can effectively treat hepatitis C. It is essential to practice safe hygiene measures, such as washing hands regularly and avoiding risky behaviours that can lead to viral hepatitis transmission.