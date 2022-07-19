What Do People With Prosopagnosia See When They Look At A Face?

Prosopagnosia: Types, Causes And Diagnosis Of Face Blindness

In simple words, prosopagnosia means face blindness or difficulty identifying a face. It's a cognitive disorder of face perception in which there is a disability to recognize familiar faces, at times their faces. In Greek, "prosopon" means "face" and "agnosia" means "no knowledge". Two types of prosopagnosia are known: apperceptive and associative. Further, Dr Ashish Gosar, Consultant Neurologist, Masina Hospital, shares the types, causes and diagnoses of face blindness.

Types Of Prosopagnosia

The case where there is an impairment in face recognition caused by deficits at the perceptual level is referred to as the apperceptive type of prosopagnosia. The case where there is a deficit in retrieving an already stored representation of a face that's necessary (absolute) for recognition, despite accurate perceptual data, refers to the associative type of prosopagnosia.

In most cases, prosopagnosia is due to acquired brain damage, but in some cases, it may be congenital or due to a developmental disorder. In addition, those with prosopagnosia recognize people with other methods, like voice.

Causes Of Prosopagnosia

Prosopagnosia is caused due to lesions in the inferior occipital region (visual area of the brain). Common causes include stroke, tumours, degenerative disease, carbon monoxide poisoning, head injury, and developmental disorders.

Diagnosis Of Prosopagnosia

Diagnosis of this disease is primarily based on history and neuropsychological testing. A commonly used test is where the patient is asked to identify the faces of famous people. Another standardized test includes The Benton Facial Recognition Test. Here the individual is given a target face and asked to identify among the six test faces that match the target face. The treatment of prosopagnosia is mainly treated as per the cause of prosopagnosia. The improvement also depends on the cause and the response to treatment.

Why Face Recognition Is A Challenge?

Everyone doesn't need to experience prosopagnosia to a similar degree. However, people diagnosed or symptomatic of minor prosopagnosia may struggle to differentiate and identify the faces of strangers or people they might not know well.

People diagnosed with moderate to severe prosopagnosia may struggle to recognize the faces of people they are regularly accustomed to seeing. This includes not being able to identify the faces of one's family members and even close friends.

In very severe cases, the illness will cause one to recognise their face as a challenge, or they might be unable to process it.

How Does It Impact Social Life?

Prosopagnosia is a medical illness and can be considered quite strange, but it might severely impact one's social life. For example, prosopagnosia may complicate forming relationships and make them more difficult than usual. This would not only be a factor in a personal but also in a professional setting. Thus, an association between anxiety, social stress, and depression also becomes challenging.

