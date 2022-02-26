What COVID Can Do To Your Child? Experts Say It Can Give Rise To Vision-Related Problems Among Children

Experts say that 1%-3% of people with COVID-19 will get conjunctivitis, also called pinkeye. It happens when the virus infects a tissue called the conjunctiva, which covers the white part of your eye or the inside of your eyelids. Some of the symptoms may include:

Did you know COVID can do much more to your health than just damaging your lungs and affecting your heart? Yes, experts have warned that the COVID-19 virus can damage your eyes too, and this is common for kids. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, said that there are some serious ill-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on children's eyes.

"The switch to digital learning over the last two years has led to young students staying indoors and spending long hours in front of their TVs, IPads, and mobiles. Therefore, having a balanced diet, along with adequate lighting in the room while studying, correct sitting posture, controlled screen time and regular eye exercises are key points to be kept in mind for maintaining healthy eyes among children," he was quoted as saying. He further added, "Eyes are our window to the world - it's only because of our eyes that we can perceive all the beauty of this world. Conversely, eyes are also a window to our body - by looking inside your eyes doctors can figure out a lot that is happening inside your body".

Good vision contributes to our improved physical abilities, learning and comprehension skills, and a better quality of life. Therefore, keeping an eye on your vision health is undoubtedly an essential component of good health and overall wellness.

Symptoms COVID Has Infected Your Eyes

Redness around the eye area Itchiness Swollen

Remember, only conjunctivitis or pink eyes is not a sign of COVID-19. It can happen due to bacterial or virus attacks and not necessarily coronavirus. however, if you also have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath along with pink eye or conjunctivitis, then it can be a sign of COVID-19.

