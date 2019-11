Stunted growth of the body refers to the condition where a child isn’t growing in height as much as other children of the same age bracket. According to a recent report released by the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) in collaboration with UNICEF, the Telangana state of India has the highest number of stunted children in the country. According to the report, 29.3 per cent children below the age of five suffer from delayed growth. It was also found that 15.5 per cent of kids between 5 to 9 years of age also experienced this condition. Out of the total number of children suffering from delayed growth, 38.2% children were from the rural areas, and 15.7 per cent from the urban sphere. The survey also revealed that the condition of delayed growth is more prominent in boys than girls. The report also states that the main cause of delayed growth in the state of Telangana is poor nutrition. It states that 26.5 per cent children in Telangana suffer from iron deficiency, and 5.1 per cent have zinc deficiency. These two nutrients are essential for human growth, development, and maintenance of the immune system.

THE TRIGGERS BEHIND DELAYED GROWTH

While diet does play an important role in a child’s growth and development, there are other factors that play a crucial role in the growth of your little one. These factors could lead to delayed growth. Here is a low-down on them.

Family history

The reason a child is shorter than his/her friends or peers could simply be genetics. It is common, that children of parents with shorter height, develop short stature too. It is a genetic disorder or condition, it is simply the way genes work.

Delayed bone age

Delayed bone age refers to the situation where the bones develop at a slower rate, than others in the same age group. However, this condition is not permanent. Most children reach the average height as their bones pick up the speed of development.

Growth hormone deficiency

Certain hormones are responsible for the growth of body tissues. They include thyroid, sex hormones such as androgens and estrogen and pituitary gonadotropic hormone. Imbalance in any of these hormones can lead to delayed growth. This could also make them reach puberty later than their friends.

HELP YOUR CHILD

The treatment of delayed growth depends on the underlying cause. If the condition is genetic, then unfortunately there is no cure for it. In case of a hormonal imbalance, there are a few treatment options. Growth hormone injection is one of them. Growth hormones can be injected at home. The dosage is generally, once a day. However, it may vary from person to person. This treatment may go on for several years. Delayed growth caused by your kid’s underactive thyroid gland may necessitate a hormone replacement therapy. While some child may not require treatment after a point of time, others may need to continue it throughout their lives. Regular monitoring of thyroid hormone levels by the doctor is necessary is a must during the course of the treatment.