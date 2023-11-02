What Causes Sleepiness During Virtual Meetings? New Research Reveals Unknown Facts

Understanding what causes this drowsiness can help you address it effectively.

Highly automated tasks, such as walking, can help individuals stay alert, but multitasking during virtual meetings can lead to mental exhaustion.

Do you ever wonder why you feel sleepy in virtual meetings? New research from Aalto University suggests that sleepiness during virtual meetings is more likely due to mental underload and boredom rather than mental overload, as previously thought. The study, led by Assistant Professor Niina Nurmi, measured heart rate variability during virtual meetings and face-to-face meetings for 44 knowledge workers across nearly 400 meetings. The findings revealed that those who were not engaged in their work quickly became drowsy during virtual meetings.

Significant Points From The Research

Engagement and enthusiasm about work played a significant role in the level of fatigue experienced during virtual meetings. Highly engaged individuals could stay active even during virtual meetings, while those with low work engagement found virtual meetings exhausting. Virtual meetings tend to provide fewer cognitive cues and sensory input compared to face-to-face meetings, making it easier to maintain focus in the latter. When cameras are off, participants may become under-stimulated and start multitasking, which can lead to mental fatigue. The research highlights that walking and other automated activities can boost energy levels and concentration during virtual meetings. However, multitasking, especially when both tasks require cognitive attention, can be taxing for the brain.

Tips To Combat Sleepiness During Virtual Meetings

Movement can boost your energy levels so instead of sitting constantly, take short breaks for standing up, stretching, or just walking around. The working environment is essential for focus and concentration. So, choose a well-lit space and adjust your screen brightness and contrast to reduce eye strain. Instead of becoming uninterested, try to engage yourself in the meeting, Active participation like asking questions, providing input, and engaging with your colleagues can create a sense of involvement that will keep you alert. If possible, change your virtual meeting environment occasionally to break the monotony. Better focus may be achieved by eating a small, balanced meal and drinking plenty of water before a meeting. Make an effort to arrange meetings for when you are most productive. Try to avoid scheduling meetings back-to-back. Use stress-reduction methods like deep breathing or meditation to control anxiety at work. Limit your screen time while you're not in meetings, especially right before bed. Excessive screen time might disrupt your sleep cycle. Make sure you're sleeping well and receiving plenty of it at night. A pleasant sleeping environment and regular sleep habits can have a big impact. Engaging in physical activity outside of work can improve your general well-being and energy levels.