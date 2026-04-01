What causes plastic exposure during pregnancy? Study shows how it raises risk of preterm birth and infant death

Risk of plastic exposure during pregnancy: A new study found that everwhere chemicals which are easily found in our everyday lives increases risk of preterm birth and infant death.

Everyday items such as food packaging and cosmetics might be silently influencing pregnancy results far more than we realize. A new global research revealed that chemicals commonly used in plastics could have been responsible for nearly 2 million premature births worldwide in 2018 raising great concerns about environmental exposure and maternal health.

The study points out the impact of phthalates chemicals which are very common in the making of flexible and durable plastics causing the rise of early birth risk. As per the study, scientists claim that being exposed to these chemicals while pregnant was linked to over 8 per cent of premature births and about 74,000 infant deaths globally.

What are phthalates?

Because of how these chemicals are so easily prevalent in our day-to-day lives, Phthalates are also known as "everywhere chemicals". You can find phthalates mostly in plastic food packaging, highly processed foods, personal care products, vinyl flooring and even some medical equipment. Experts say that these chemicals can get into the body through food, skin contact and inhaling making it quite difficult to avoid exposure entirely.

How do 'everywhere chemicals' affect pregnancy?

Premature delivery typically occurs before 37 weeks of pregnancy which is one of the leading cause of complications in a newborn. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) babies that are born too early can have trouble breathing also some of their organs may not have fully developed and they might face development challenges later on in life.

The study focused on a specific phthalates including di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP) and diisononyl phthalate (DiNP) often used in manufacturing. Researchers found that exposure to these chemicals may disturb the hormones and the development of the fetus when an expectant mother is in early labour. According to the Cleveland Clinic premature babies also experience lasting effects such as developmental problems, including chronic health conditions which can occur later in life.

Talking about the recent study, Sara Hyman, the study's lead author, said, "By estimating how much phthalate exposure may contribute to preterm birth worldwide, our findings highlight that reducing exposure, especially in vulnerable regions, could help prevent early births and the health problems that often follow."

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Dr. Leonardo Trasande, a professor of pediatrics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York and the study's senior author adds, "We are playing a dangerous game of Whac-A-Mole with hazardous chemicals, and these findings highlight the urgent need for stronger, class-wide oversight of plastic additives to avoid repeating the same mistakes."

What things can expecting mothers do?

The study shows how environmental factors which is often overlooked can significantly impact pregnancy. Although exposure can't be completely eliminated small lifestyle changes can help reduce risk such as:

Limit highly processed and packaged food

Don't heat food in plastic

Choose phthalate-free personal care products

Use glass or stainless steel whenever possible

Ventilate your home

Not all premature births are preventable but knowing some hidden risks like exposure to chemicals can help. Experts emphasize that continued research, better awareness, safer products and stronger regulations are important for protection of maternal and child health.

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