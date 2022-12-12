What Causes Conception To Fail? Doctor Shares Top 10 Causes of Failed Pregnancy

In today's article, Dr. Helai Gupta will tell us about the various risk factors that are contributing to a failed pregnancy.

Conception and reproduction are the results of a joint contribution of both male and female partners. A couple is considered to be infertile if they fail to conceive after one year of trial for conception. This time is further reduced to 6 months if the female partner's age is above 36 years. However, conception is influenced by many factors - lifestyle, age, genes, etc. While it is important to know how one can improve these negative factors and turn them into positive ones, doctors say that a few of them are not in our control. However, the ones which can be managed and are in our control are what we will be discussing today. "Most life factors are amenable to change to some extent. The idea here is to elucidate these factors without getting into the birds and bees' story," says Dr. Helai Gupta, Consultant, Obstetrics, and Gynaecologist, Rosewalk Healthcare.

Failed Conception: The Contributing Factors

Worldwide 8.1% of couples have difficulty conceiving (60-80 million people). In low-income countries despite having high fertility, infertility rates still range from 22% in South Asia to 29% in some sub-Saharan countries. In India, the range is between 8-16% in different states. Though infertility is a global challenge for millions, in most low-income countries and patriarchal societies, women bear the brunt of social, emotional, and physical consequences of childlessness, where conception becomes a social rather than a clinical construct. This leads to further lag in achieving conception.

Factors that affect conception can affect both partners- while some are common, others can be specific in affecting one partner.

Common factors are:

Age Weight Eating disorders Metabolic disorders Genetic factors Environmental toxins Alcohol and toxin use Radiation exposure STD's and Infections Hormonal disorders Medication

Infertility In Women & Men: Risk Factors

These can cause infertility in either partner. However, there are also some risk factors that can contribute majorly to infertility. Check out the common risk factors specific to female partners are:

PCOS Endometriosis Anovulation Reproductive system anomalies

Risk Factors specific to male partners are:

Low Sperm count Varicocele Ejaculation issues Tumors and diseases of the male reproductive systems Sperm antibodies Undescended Testicles

Statistics show in 1 out of 6 couples mail factors are the reason for infertility - in roughly 30% of all cases male factors are the reason for the failure of conception. This clearly points out that major improvement could be achieved in terms of conception if male partners are involved in the investigation and treatment of infertility right from the initial phase. After all, it takes both males and females to make a baby!