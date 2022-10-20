What Bones Are More Vulnerable To Osteoporosis And Why?

Signs and symptoms of osteoporosis: What Can Be Done For Prevention?

World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Osteoporosis is a silent bone disease characterized by brittle, porous, and weakening bones due to decreased bone mineral density, resulting in frequent fractures of the bone. Lalchawimawi Sanate (PT, LCCE ), Senior Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Sahakarnagar Bangalore shares that according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, 1 in 3 women over 50 years and 1 in 5 men will be experiencing an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime.

The signs and symptoms of osteoporosis:

1. Loss of height

2. Low back pain

3. Increase curve of the upper back, also called kyphosis or widow's hump

4. Recurrent fracture Fracture occurs even with a mild impact

WHICH POPULATION ARE MORE PRONE TO BE DIAGNOSED WITH OSTEOPOROSIS?

1. Excessive smoking and drinking

2. Sedentary lifestyle

3. Suffer from eating disorder

4. Women who had an ovary removed at an early age

5. Person with a thin frame

6. Person who is in prolonged steroid therapy for more than three months (Glucocorticoid )

7. Advanced age

8. Any of your parents who had a fracture, especially a femur

9. Type 1 diabetes

10. Hyperthyroidism

WHAT CAN BE DONE TO PREVENT OSTEOPOROSIS?

It's crucial to comprehend the situation and if you are more prone to developing the disease to prevent osteoporosis.

1. Improve your Diet

2. Fix your lifestyle

3. Take vitamin and mineral supplements prescribed by your doctor

4. If you experience any symptoms, get checked by your doctor

5. Get your bone density checked if you are above 65 years

6. Exercise regularly

Exercising regularly is one of the fundamental ways to improve our bone density. However, as we age, our bone mass slowly decreases, so we must understand the type of exercise to be emphasized according to our age.

1. In children Encourage games like hopscotch, jumping jacks, skipping, crawling, running, etc. During this phase of life, our bone formation is higher than our bone reabsorption. Therefore, our aim during this phase of life is to deposit more bone mass and strengthen the framework of our bones.

2. Teenage to early adult About 90% of our bone mass is peaked by 18 years up to the age of 20.

Therefore, it is essential to educate teenage and early adults on the importance of physical activity. Please encourage them to play sports like Badminton, volleyball, basketball, soccer, wrestling, hiking, etc., which will help peak the deposition of bone mass. Dance is also a good form of physical activity which help improve your bone health.

3. Middle Age Maximum bone size and strength, peak bone mass, is reached by 25-30 years. It is essential to maintain this Bone mass as the bone reabsorption should not be higher than the formation. It is advised to continue weight-bearing exercises like weight training and resistance equipment.

4. Above 40 years During this phase of life, our bone reabsorption becomes higher than the formation, but bone is also a living cell that can continue to grow if given good condition. Therefore, continuing to be active, exercising with weights and moderate exercises for at least 20 30 mins is recommended.

In the post-menopause stage, women undergo increased bone loss. Therefore, it is essential to continue exercises like strength training and work on improving balance and coordination to prevent falls.

Studies also conclude that physical activity improves bone health among the older population and helps prevent osteoporosis.

CAN I EXERCISE IF I AM DIAGNOSED WITH OSTEOPOROSIS?

Being diagnosed with osteoporosis should not stop you from continuing physical activity. Many studies have found that regular exercise help improves the condition and continues to improve your quality of life. The aim is to strengthen active daily living for as long as possible.

1. Improve muscle strength using your body weights and weight cuff resistance band. Mild aerobic exercise like walking, using an elliptical cycle, stair climbing, etc., can be done according to individual condition

2. Improve balance Balance exercise and coordination to emphasize reducing fall risk.

3. Flexibility Exercise Gentle stretching of the upper and lower body is recommended after the exercise to maintain the flexibility of the muscles and joints

If you are already diagnosed with osteoporosis, do the exercise under a physiotherapist's guidance.