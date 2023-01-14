What Are The Various Causes That Lead To Heart Disease?

What Are The Lifestyle Changes One Should Make To Maintain A Healthy Heart?

A diet which is high in fat, salt and sugar, a sedentary lifestyle with a lack of exercise, smoking, alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse, improper sleep, decreased sleep, and high-stress lead to increased incidence of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol levels also predispose to heart disease in the young individuals. These all are modifiable risk factors which lead to heart disease. The non-modifiable risk factors are age, gender, race, and genetics. These are the non-modifiable risk factors. Dr Ruchit Shah, Interventional Cardiologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai shares that our country's youth suffer heart attacks, particularly those under 30.

What Is The Definition Of A Young Heart Attack?

Any individual under the age of 40 develops a heart attack is a young heart attack. 25% of heart attacks in our country are those under the age of 40 years. It does not spare those between 20 to 30 years old also. High blood pressure diabetes increases the risk of coronary artery disease and stroke.

Of late, there has been news about many celebrity individuals who were either exercising on the stress test, singing or playing on the football field and have had a sudden cardiac arrest and death. India is the diabetic capital of the world and is set to become the heart disease capital of the world too.

Indians developed heart disease 10 to 15 years earlier than their Western and Japanese counterparts since 2000. AD, we have been experiencing an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. This is worrisome. It's time that the medical fraternity and the government get together in a public-private partnership model to tackle heart diseases, cardiovascular diseases and stroke on a war footing.

Sleep on time, wake up on time, sleep at the same time every day, and one should have at least seven hours of sleep a day. Daily exercise is essential. The recommended activity is 30 minutes daily, at least five times weekly. And the movement should be a mix of aerobic weight training, stretching and yoga exercises.

Exercising more than that may not be beneficial to an individual. "Ek chamuch cum" is the dietary Formula One must follow ek chamuch kum much come of salt, sugar, and oils. All the whites should be consumed as Ek chamuch kum; an average human adult consumes 10 to 15 grams of salt daily. But the recommended intake is just five to six grams a day. So we significantly need to reduce our salt intake.

We consume a vast amount of sugar in the form of added sugar, sweets, chocolates and confectionaries. Reducing our sugar intake is extremely important. In addition, we consume a lot of junk food, refried oils, key, butter and fattening substances which should be curtailed. Smoking tobacco is one of the most important causes of heart disease. This education should start as early as school days so that young individuals abstain from all these things.

Nowadays, there is excessive stress in corporate life people sleep less, sleep late, and wake up early stress management techniques are paramount to wishing you a healthy heart.