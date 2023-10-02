What Are The Targeted Therapies For Atopic Dermatitis In Aging?

Effective management can reduce itching, inflammation, and discomfort.

Atopic dermatitis in older adults presents unique challenges, and tailored therapies are essential to manage the condition effectively.

Atopic Dermatitis that is commonly known as eczema is a kind of chronic skin condition that is often linked to childhood but it has increasingly impacted the elderly population. In this condition, people experience problems like inflamed, itchy skin accompanied by redness, rashes, and sometimes also oozing or crusting. There are various causes of atopic dermatitis including genetic predisposition, immune system dysregulation, and environmental triggers. Elderly people develop thinner skin while they age, making it prone to tears and injuries that can worsen their skin condition. Atopic dermatitis poses unique challenges for adult populations, hence there is a need to address this condition while also exploring the therapies that can help manage the condition effectively.

What Are The Effective Therapies And Treatment Of Atopic Dermatitis?

Treating this chronic skin condition in the elderly is necessary. Some therapies and other lifestyle interventions can help mitigate the severity of the condition. Here are some tips that are a combination of medical, skincare, and lifestyle interventions:

Moisturizers

Moisturizers are the saviors for people with atopic dermatitis(AD) as the elderly's skin loses the skin barrier that causes skin inflammation contributing to AD. Reduced sweating, an unbalanced colonization of skin flora, and a relative absence of ceramide in the epidermal stratum corneum are the characteristics of this condition. Therefore, good bathing techniques and regular moisturizer application are especially important for AD in the elderly.

Topical Steroids

The main medical treatment for atopic dermatitis is one of these anti-inflammatory lotions or ointments. To lessen the chance of skin thinning in elderly people, lower-potency steroids are frequently used.

Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors

Areas where steroids might not be as effective, like the face or neck, can be treated with non-steroidal lotions like tacrolimus and pimecrolimus.

Systemic Medications

Elderly people may occasionally need systemic drugs such as oral steroids, cyclosporine, or more recent biological therapies. Due to possible negative effects, these options should be carefully evaluated, and their use should be closely monitored.

Light Therapy

Ultraviolet lights help treat skin problems like atopic dermatitis. It can be beneficial for some elderly patients. However, it requires careful supervision due to the risk of skin damage. Narrow-band combining UVB phototherapy with oral cyclosporine or topically applied calcineurin inhibitors will raise the risk of skin cancer.

Identify And Avoid Triggers

It's important to recognize and stay away from triggers, such as irritants or allergies in skincare products or clothing. Testing for allergens or patch testing may be necessary.

Healthy Lifestyle And Balanced Diet

The intensity of flare-ups can be lessened by promoting a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management.

Supportive Care

Caregivers or family members may need to help older persons who are cognitively declining or have restricted mobility with their skincare regimens and medication management.

