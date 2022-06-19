What Are The Stigmas That Men Still Get To Face About Infertility?

Dr Nishi Singh, HOD of the Department of Infertility & IVF at Prime IVF Center, shares the stigma surrounding male infertility.

As per statistics, healthy, adequate sperm is 50% of successful fertilization. There is little research into male variables, allowing myths to flourish and laying blame on the female side. There must be a shortage of study. Men have not been as prominently represented in reproduction studies, and we socially construct reproduction as primarily a female issue. Dr Nishi Singh, HOD of the Department of Infertility & IVF at Prime IVF Center, shares the stigma surrounding male infertility.

Stigmas Men Face

Due to the stigmas they encounter in society, and men are less likely to seek medical help. Concerns about a man's essential identity are among the stigmas associated with male infertility. Furthermore, fertility problems frequently get mixed up with sexual issues. As a result, males often avoid having any form of evaluation because they are afraid that something will get discovered that will be destructive to their psyche on certain levels. Since they are so scared about having a semen analysis, this might create significant delays in receiving adequate care or treatment for their infertility.

Blame On Females

Many examples exist of men who refuse to seek care, do not even have a preliminary review of reproductive history and sperm analysis, and almost strive to deny any possibility of a male-related problem. Of course, the perception that women are the ones who do not get pregnant in a partnership contributes to this denial. So, even with male fertility, there is occasionally blame placed on the female side. Nevertheless, the female examination is, without a doubt, the most common way couples are first evaluated for reproductive difficulties.

Understanding Your Spouse

When fertility is assumed to occur spontaneously for practically all couples that wish to have children when they want to have children, men in couples are frequently observed battling with the thought that they are accountable for this fertility problem. A spouse must be patient and understand that this is a challenging process for the men in the relationship. Understanding the problem, the possibilities or prospective management approaches, what that implies, what it entails, and the expected effects from that require a lot more education in the case of male fertility concerns.

Conclusion

IVF therapy is often crucial in assisting couples in understanding their reproductive problem and how they might increase their chances of having a baby with male fertility treatment. If the semen analysis showcases abnormality, IVF has often been advised as it has been a saviour for many infertile men. A sperm that has poor motility can still fertilize an egg with the help of IVF. Hence, men should break the stigma and seek help for a brighter future with their partners.

