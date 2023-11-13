What Are The Neurosurgical Options For The Treatment Of Brain Cysts?

Brain cysts are often diagnosed using a combination of imaging procedures, such as MRI or computed tomography (CT), as well as a complete medical evaluation. (Photo: Freepik)

Dr Parth Jani, consultant neurosurgeon, HCG Hospitals, Ahmedabad said when brain cysts generate severe symptoms or pose a health risk, neurosurgery becomes an important therapeutic option.

The brain is an extremely important organ that controls the other organs in the body, but there are many medical conditions that could hinder its regular functioning. Brain cysts, for instance, can cause a variety of neurological symptoms and problems.

What are brain cysts?

Dr Parth Jani, consultant neurosurgeon, HCG Hospitals, Ahmedabad explained that brain cysts, commonly referred to as 'intracranial cysts', are fluid-filled sacs or cavities that can form within the brain. "The size and location of these cysts can vary, and they may include cerebrospinal fluid, blood, or other substances. While some people may live their lives with small, asymptomatic cysts, others may suffer from severe health issues because of larger or dangerous cysts," he said.

Causes and types

According to the doctor, brain cysts can develop from a variety of underlying reasons:

Arachnoid cysts: They occur between the arachnoid membrane, one of the protective layers covering the brain, and the surface of the brain. They are frequently congenital and may not appear until later in life.

Colloid cysts: Colloid cysts are often seen in the brain's third ventricle, obstructing the flow of cerebrospinal fluid. This obstruction can cause hydrocephalus, a disorder that causes headaches and vision issues.

Epidermoid and dermoid cysts: These uncommon cysts form from the skin cell remnants and can be seen in diverse sites throughout the brain. They include a range of components, including skin cells, hair, and oil, and if they press against neighboring brain tissue, they may cause symptoms.

Pineal cysts: Pineal cysts are small structures deep within the brain that are located near the pineal gland. While most pineal cysts are harmless, if they expand in size, they can cause headaches and vision issues.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Brain cyst symptoms vary according to their size, location, and the pressure they impose on surrounding brain tissue. Some typical symptoms include:

Severe headaches, which are constant and are generally worse in the morning.

Increased intracranial pressure that can cause nausea and vomiting.

Blurred vision, double vision, or other visual disturbances.

Difficulties in walking or completing daily duties due to issues with balance and coordination.

Memory issues, confusion, or behavioural abnormalities.

"Brain cysts are often diagnosed using a combination of imaging procedures, such as MRI or computed tomography (CT), as well as a complete medical evaluation. These tests aid in determining the size, location, and potential impact on brain function of the cyst," said Dr Jani.

Neurosurgery

The doctor said that when brain cysts generate severe symptoms or pose a health risk, neurosurgery becomes an important therapeutic option. Its primary objectives are:

Cyst removal: If the cyst is accessible and causing substantial problems, neurosurgeons may choose to remove it completely. This surgery may reduce symptoms and prevent problems that arise afterwards.

Cyst drainage: Surgeons may choose cyst drainage in some cases, notably when colloid cysts restrict cerebrospinal fluid flow. This entails making a small hole in the cyst to allow fluid to flow and relieve pressure.

Endoscopic techniques: Advances in neurosurgery techniques have resulted in less invasive endoscopic operations. Certain cysts can be accessed and treated with small incisions, reducing surgical risks and recovery time.

Monitoring and follow-up: Neurosurgeons may choose to monitor tiny, asymptomatic cysts and start conservative therapy measures. Regular check-ups and screening ensure the cyst does not expand or produce symptoms over time.

"Early detection and treatments are critical in improving the quality of life for people affected with brain cysts. Neurosurgery plays an important role in offering hope and therapy to those suffering from these challenging conditions," the doctor concluded.