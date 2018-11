Varicella-zoster virus causes chicken pox, it mainly affects children aged between 4 to 10 years. But it can also affect adults who never had the virus and are not immune to it. Fortunately, there are many options for chicken pox treatment.

Chicken pox spreads easily from person to person because it is highly contagious. Even without any direct contact chickenpox can spread because the virus can travel through the air. Through direct contact, it can also be transmitted with an infected person's skin fluids. Mostly, a chicken pox skin rash will go away on its own within two weeks without any medications or other interventions. However, in severe cases, it can last for months.

What are the common symptoms of chicken pox?

Some of the common symptoms of chicken pox are red skin rashes on the face, chest, back, scalp, etc. Chicken pox rash will be active for about 5 days before the blisters fill with fluid, rupture, and then form scabs. Other symptoms include fever, body aches, nausea, loss of appetite, headaches, fatigue and sometimes sore throat or a dry cough.

What are the natural remedies for chicken pox?

Cool compress: As a basic chicken pox treatment gently apply a cool, damp compress to the skin throughout the day when the skin becomes very itchy, red or swollen. For cold compress use a natural fabric like cotton. However, do not put ice or high heat directly on the skin.

Oatmeal bath: Try taking a warm bath adding uncooked oatmeal once or twice daily. It can reduce skin dryness and itchiness associated with chicken pox. Oatmeal’s natural skin-calming qualities can keep your skin moist.

Baking soda: To reduce skin inflammation one should use baking soda because it has got anti-itching properties. Add about 1 teaspoon of baking soda to a small amount of warm water to create a paste, then dab it over the skin with a cloth. Let it dry. But always consult your doctor before opting for any of these natural remedies.