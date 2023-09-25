What Are The Impacts Of Cardiovascular Problems On Maternal-Fetal Health?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cardiovascular diseases affect at least millions of people in the world and it is one of the main causes of death. With irregular health conditions and bad lifestyle, cardiovascular diseases have been increasing continuously and poses some serious health risks for pregnant women. Heart problems during pregnancy can create many complications that can directly impact fetal health. There are various changes that a body goes through during pregnancy and with the conception, the cardiovascular system undergoes significant changes to accommodate the growing needs of the fetus. While women with a heart condition can safely become pregnant but still cardiovascular diseases during pregnancy can lead to some serious complications. Research shows that cardiovascular diseases complicate up to 1 in 100 pregnancies and the risk of pregnancy-related deaths increases due to high blood pressure and obesity. In this article, we will delve into the challenges and risks of cardiovascular diseases of maternal-fetal health during pregnancy.
There are many reasons associated with heart health that exacerbate fetal health. While the maternal cardiovascular system is remarkably adaptable, certain factors and conditions can pose risks to both the mother and the developing fetus.
These are the heart-related problems that someone has before pregnancy. It might not create problems before the pregnancy but women with pre-existing heart conditions, such as congenital heart disease or hypertension, require specialized care during pregnancy to manage potential complications.
Women might develop heart problems during pregnancy due to different bodily changes. High blood pressure that develops during pregnancy, known as gestational hypertension, and the more severe condition, preeclampsia, can jeopardize maternal and fetal health if left untreated. Similarly, diabetes that develops during pregnancy can lead to complications that affect both maternal and fetal well-being.
Blood clotting problems can pose challenges to fetal health. Hence proper management and medication are needed to avoid such conditions during pregnancy.
Maintaining cardiovascular health is paramount during pregnancy. A healthy maternal cardiovascular system ensures that the growing fetus receives the necessary oxygen and nutrients for optimal development. It also supports the mother's overall well-being and reduces the risk of complications.
