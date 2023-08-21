What Are The Health Consequences Of Excessive Noise Exposure?

Mostly people living in an urban setting get affected by the background noises that are always prevalent in the surrounding.

The potential health risks associated with noise exposure is dependent on the duration of exposure, intensity and sound frequency.

Exposure to the excessive noise can have some malignant health effects. But like any other kind of pollution, not much attention is paid to it and that is the reason why it continues to be a challenge for the community. The main sources of excessive noise include vehicular traffic, aircraft, industry and other sources including construction etc. There are not just normal health impacts of excessive noise exposure but instead there are chronic impacts too.

These are some effects associated with prolonged exposure to excessive noise:

Hearing Loss and Damage

Human ears are very sensitive to certain kind of noises and prolonged exposure to loud noise can lead to permanent hearing damage or loss. This is also called noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). High-intensity sounds can damage the sensitive hair cells in the inner ear, leading to difficulties in hearing and understanding speech. Hearing loss and damage is a huge problem and it can even make the person deaf.

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is defined as a perception of sound that does not have an external source and other people can't hear it. Mostly, ringing sounds insinuate tinnitus but people also here sounds like buzzing or roaring. Although the real cause of tinnitus remains unclear but exposure to loud noises, especially over an extended period, can become the main reason of it. It can be distressing and impact quality of life. There's no permanent cure to tinnitus as of now but symptoms can be reduced using sound therapy devices or behavioral therapies and medications.

Sleep Disturbances

Ideally all kind of noise should be reduced during the night time because noise pollution, especially during night time hours, can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to sleep disturbances. It can even become distressing for the person who is asleep as the continuous disturbances can have some harmful effects.

Stress and Mental Health

Solitude brings peace and chaos brings stress. Hence, excessive noise exposure can trigger stress responses in the body, leading to increased levels of stress hormones like cortisol. And chronic exposure to noise pollution has been linked to heightened levels of anxiety, irritability, and even mental health issues like depression. Due to continuous exposure to noise, mind doesn't get time to relax itself hence becoming more sensitive.

Cardiovascular Effects

There are some long-term exposure to high noise levels, particularly traffic noise, has been associated with increased risks of cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, heart disease, and stroke. Noise-induced stress responses can contribute to these health issues.

Cognitive Impairment

Developmental Effects in Children

Children's ears are more sensitive to excessive sound exposure and excessive noise can hinder their development. Children, who are exposed to high levels of noise, especially during critical developmental periods, may experience delays in speech and language development, learning difficulties, and behavioral issues.

Impact on Quality of Life

Overall quality of life gets impacted because of the incessant exposure to noise. It can affect the overall health of the person.

Physiological Responses

Noise exposure triggers physiological responses such as increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, and changes in blood circulation. These responses can have negative long-term effects on cardiovascular health.

