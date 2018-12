Joint and bone pain can happen due to accidental or imbalanced lifestyle. While some people have a problem of pain in the lower part of the body. If there is a pain in the lower back area of your body, it should not be taken lightly. The weight of our half body is dependable on these parts of the body. It is, therefore, necessary that the lower parts of the body are strong and healthy.

What can be the reason behind lower back pain?

Sitting or standing continuously in one position: Pain in the lower back area of the body is normal, which can happen to both men and women, but usually, this problem occurs more to women. This could be due to continuous standing or sitting in the same position for a long time.

Fluid deficiency: With the reduction of the fluid, the bones begin to rub together, which makes them weak. Due to collapse or ageing, its bones can be broken. Its signal hip pain or lower back pain.

The breakage of any bone: After the age of 40, women’s metabolism is decreasing rapidly due to which the density of their bones starts decreasing and in such cases, any internal bone rupture becomes common. That is why if you have pain in the hip, then do not take it lightly, but go to a good doctor.

The pressure in nerves of the hips: People often wear tight clothes to look smart. Wearing tight clothes causes pressure on the nerves of the hip, which causes pain in them.

Calcium deficiency: With ageing, calcium deficiency occurs in the body and due to calcium deficiency the hip can also cause pain.

Periods: During pregnancy, most of the pain is in the stomach and hips, and there happens a slight pain in the legs.

What are the remedies you should opt to reduce lower back pain?

Apple cider vinegar: Have a cup of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and get relief from hip pain.

Ice rub: If there is too much pain in the hips, then ice rubbing can immediately provide relief. Instead of just applying the ice directly, wrap it in a cloth and place it in the painful area. 4 to 5 pieces of ice can be used and place it in the painful area for about 10 to 15 minutes. Apart from this, you can also massage the hips by placing ice in plastics bags.

Eat garlic: Increase garlic intake to reduce hip pain, garlic provides much comfort. Experts also believe that there are many such elements found in onions and garlic that provide relief immediately from the hip pain. Regular consumption of garlic makes you less prone to any complication.

Exercise: Exercise also offers relief from hip pain. Stretching or lightweight exercises can surely help. Swimming is a great workout. It does not put too much pressure on the bones.