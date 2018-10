We all know that cancer is a very harmful disease. It is the second leading cause of death across the world. According to the WHO statistics, in 2018 around 9.6 million people died due to cancer. Cancer can occur due to various factors such as drinking, smoking, poor lifestyle, genetics, personal hygiene, etc. But the main cause of cancer is an unhealthy lifestyle. However, there are certain things in your bedroom which can also cause cancer. Here in this article, we will discuss about those things.

Cotton bedsheets and pillows: Yes, using cotton pillows can increase your chances of getting cancer as cotton crops are exposed to a lot of pesticides and insecticides. To protect cotton herbicides are also sprayed. According to the study, published in the journal Carcinogenesis, these herbicides have been linked to cancer risk because they contain an active ingredient called glyphosate. The best way to reduce this risk is by switching to pillows and bedsheets of organic cotton.

Air fresheners: We all love the pleasant smell of air fresheners. But we should also know about the harmful effects of those air fresheners. Thus, you should always avoid using them. Try to prepare your own natural spray using water and essential oils.

Paint: We love the smell of paint, but unfortunately it can raise your risk of getting cancer. Paints that contain volatile organic compounds (VOC) are cancerous. According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the occupational exposure to paint makes artists, painter and other people more prone to the risk of bladder, oral, pancreas and lung cancers as well as nonlymphocytic leukaemia. Hence, to avoid this risk you should always opt for non-VOC paints.

Synthetic leather furniture: To prepare synthetic leather a plastic polymer called polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is used, which is harmful to our health. Thus, you should avoid using furniture made of synthetic leather. Also, avoid furniture which is made using particle board, medium-density fibreboard (MDF), melamine furniture as they contain toxic chemicals too. Always purchase solid wood furniture.