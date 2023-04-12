What Are Minimally Invasive Surgeries For Pets And What Are The Options Available In India

Minimally invasive surgeries for pets offer numerous benefits over traditional surgeries, including less pain, shorter recovery times, and fewer complications. Read on to know more from an expert.

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) for pets are a set of procedures that use advanced techniques and equipment to minimize surgical trauma, pain and recovery time. These surgeries use small incisions and specialized tools to perform operations with less bleeding, lower risk of infection and less pain than traditional surgeries. We spoke to Dr Lalit Kenjale, Vet at Wiggles MyVet, to understand more about MIS and what options pet parent has in India for their pooch babies.

MIS for Pets Options In India

In India, there are several options available for pet owners seeking minimally invasive surgeries for their pets. These include:

Laparoscopy

This minimally invasive surgical technique is used to examine and treat the organs inside the abdomen of pets. A small incision is made and a laparoscope (a long, thin tube with a camera attached to it) is inserted. This allows the surgeon to visualize the internal organs and perform the procedure with minimal trauma to the surrounding tissues.

Arthroscopy

This minimally invasive surgical technique is used to diagnose and treat joint problems in pets. A small incision is made near the joint and an arthroscope (a long, thin tube with a camera attached to it) is inserted. This allows the surgeon to visualize the joint and perform the procedure with minimal trauma to the surrounding tissues.

Endoscopy

This minimally invasive surgical technique is used to examine and treat pets' digestive tracts. A flexible tube with a camera attached to it is inserted through the mouth or anus of the pet. This allows the surgeon to visualize the internal organs and perform the procedure with minimal trauma to the surrounding tissues.

Thoracoscopy

This minimally invasive surgical technique is used to examine and treat the organs inside the chest cavity of pets. A small incision is made, and a thoracoscope (a long, thin tube with a camera attached to it) is inserted. This allows the surgeon to visualize the internal organs and perform the procedure with minimal trauma to the surrounding tissues.

Cryosurgery

This minimally invasive surgical technique is used to treat certain types of cancer in pets. It involves freezing the cancerous cells with liquid nitrogen, which destroys them without damaging the surrounding tissues.

In conclusion, minimally invasive surgeries for pets offer numerous benefits over traditional surgeries, including less pain, shorter recovery times, and fewer complications. Pet owners in India have several options available to them, including laparoscopy, arthroscopy, endoscopy, thoracoscopy, and cryosurgery. If you are considering a minimally invasive surgery for your pet, talk to your veterinarian to determine the best option for your pet's needs.