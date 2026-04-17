What are drug-resistant fungi? Practical ways to reduce risk as scientists warn of pandemic-level threat

With lives and food security at risk scientists stress on a cross-disciplinary research in healthcare, agriculture, science and policy to address this new threat before it turns into a full-blown public health crisis.

In a concerning development for global health as drug-resistant fungi are growing at an alarming rate leaving healthcare professionals concerned. The rising resistance to antifungal drugs both in the environment and in the healthcare system has led to an urgent need to strengthen surveillance systems while enhancing infection control and developing new antifungal drugs.

What are drug-resistant fungi?

A recent study published in Nature Medicine revealed that a team of approximately 50 researchers from 16 organisations under the leadership of Paul Verweij, medical microbiologist and professor at Radboud University Medical Centre (Radboudumc) has raised concerns that drug-resistant fungi are on the increase. Drug-resistant fungi are pathogens that are usually present in soil, crops and even hospital settings, proving very hard to treat illnesses with common medicines.

The findings further showed that the pathogens may not be deadly to healthy individuals however healthcare professionals warned that people with weakened immunity including cancer patients, transplant recipients and people in intensive care are at a much higher risk of severe and possibly fatal infections.

What is concerning about this study is that despite the growing threat the global interventions against antimicrobial resistance have largely focused on bacteria and viruses without considering fungal infections. To address this gap scientists have suggested a five-step global action plan to increase awareness, enhance surveillance, decrease infection prevention, encourage responsible use of antifungal and speed up investment in new therapies.

Risks of fungus exposure

Researchers have determined that several high-risk fungi are already disseminating among communities and health care facilities. One of them is Trichophyton Indotineae which is an organism that causes severe skin infections making it difficult for healthcare professionals to cure. Another significant issue is Candida auris, a fungus known to cause life-threatening bloodstream infections that can lead to the death of one-third of patients especially those who are in a critical condition. Also, Aspergillus fumigatuswhich is a widespread mould that has evolved resistance to the widely used azole antifungal medications in several countries. Researchers point out that the causes of this resistance are usually external to hospitals. The problem is increasing at an alarming rate because of the use of fungicides in agriculture that are chemically related to antifungal medicines in humans.

Practical ways to reduce risk

This increased crisis is directly related to the concept of 'One Health' which acknowledges the interdependence of human, animal and environmental health. Fungi that come in contact with agricultural chemicals in soil and crops can become resistant over time. Additionally the resistant ones can then find their way into humans and other animals.

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Professor Paul E. Verweij, consultant microbiologist at Radboudumc told the media, "We are facing a silent surge of drug resistant fungi from Candida auris in ICUs to azole resistant Aspergillus in the community that is already costing lives. Antifungal resistance must be integrated into the 2026 Global Action Plan on AMR, with concrete milestones and funding, or we risk repeating the mistakes made with antibacterial resistance."

Talking about the risk of the latest findings, Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, "Drug-resistant fungi are infections that no longer respond to standard antifungal medicines. Organisms like Candida auris are especially concerning as they spread in hospitals, survive on surfaces and are difficult to treat."

To prevent yourself from drug-resistant fungi that is rapidly rising with limited new drugs and weak infection control which could pose a serious global threat. Here are some practical steps you can follow to prevent yourself from drug-resistant fungi, accoriding to Dr. Singh:

Avoid unnecessary antibiotics

Maintain good hygiene

Control diabetes well

Ensure hospital infection protocols are followed.

He continued, "In high-risk patients early diagnosis and appropriate antifungal therapy are critical. Additonally awareness and prevention remain the strongest defenses."

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