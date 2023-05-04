What Are Clear Braces? The Pros and Cons of Invisible Aligners

Clear braces: Invisible aligners may not be completely invisible, these are just clear coverings that fit tightly over your teeth and are much less noticeable than the brackets and wires of traditional braces.

In India, 30% of children have misaligned jaws and teeth. Misaligned teeth are a cause of concern for many people today which can lead to insecurity and can lower their confidence while they smile or talk. However, with the advancement in the dental field, there are various treatments available now, that can correct tooth misalignment effortlessly.

Nowadays, clear aligners are preferable to traditional braces as a method of straightening teeth. Because of their efficiency in realigning our teeth, they have grown in popularity over the past ten years. But are they really good for you? What are the pros and cons of using clear aligners? Let's understand it from Dr Santosh Kumar, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bengaluru.

Pros of Clear Aligners

Unlike metal braces, clear aligners can be taken out whenever we want to eat, clean, or brush our teeth. Therefore, they are a fantastic choice for teenagers and adults who want to straighten their teeth discreetly and comfortably. Although these clear aligners are the most simplest and interactive process of aligning the teeth, it comes with a set of advantages and disadvantages. Here is the complete list for you:

No Food or Dietary Restrictions

We all are undoubtedly aware that people who have braces are picky eaters if we know anyone who has them. They are unable to consume foods that are too hard, too soft, sticky, or that could otherwise get caught in the wires and brackets. However, with clear aligners, there are no such restrictions, because they are removable. Simply taking them off each time you want to eat is all that is required.

Easily Maintainable Oral Hygiene

Traditional braces are fixed to our teeth and brushing and flossing become challenging tasks. To brush our teeth, we must figure out how to get around the braces. If one does not, one may be vulnerable to inflamed gums, cavities, and tooth scars. However, most of the clear aligners are removable. This means one can simply take it off and continue to floss and brush our teeth as usual. With these new-generation aligners, nobody will have to worry about keeping up with excellent dental hygiene because there won't be any brackets and wires, which typically trap food and lead to plaque.

No Pain Therapy

Another popular benefit of using clear aligners is that, unlike braces therapy, wearing these causes no pain. Getting acclimated to wearing braces takes some time. But because the clear aligners don't use wires or brackets, the process of straightening teeth is far less painful and uncomfortable.

Cons of Clear Aligners You Should Know

Now let's look at some of the cons of these clear braces.

It is Only Capable of Handling Mild to Moderate Dental Issues

Despite how great clear aligners are, they have some drawbacks. It is important to note that clear aligners are only good for those who have minor to moderate dental problems. Teeth that are severely out of alignment cannot be moved by applying adequate force because the material is not stiff and robust enough. In these situations, metal braces will have to do the job.

It Requires a Lot of Discipline

One must wear the aligners for at least 22 hours every day for them to be effective for them. Although it may seem simple at first, wearing them for so long requires a lot of self-motivation and discipline, especially in the beginning. While aligners are simple to put on and take off, some people frequently forget to do so.

It Might be a Hassle For Frequent Foodies

Every time we eat or drink something other than water, we should take the transparent plastic trays off. This is because the impurities in food and drink can discolour clear aligners and reduce their "invisibility." The aligners will be easy to see due to the food stains. Having to remove the plastic trays every time we eat something, clean our teeth and the aligners afterwards, and then put them back on again may become a bothersome habit for people who frequently drink coffee or tea or snack in between meals.

Note From The Doctor: Please consult a licensed orthodontist before moving ahead with any dental procedures and to know whether clear aligners are the best available treatment for you or not.

