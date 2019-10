Beta blockers are also known as beta-adrenergic blocking agents. These are the medications that are used in treating high blood pressure. Beta blocker drugs are a class of medications that are used to regulate heart rhythms and lowers the stress on heart. These drugs are used to save the person from the possibility of second heart attack. Beta blockers work by ‘blocking’ the effects of Adrenalin which gives a sudden rush to the blood. These drugs also open the veins and arteries for better flow of blood.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Diseases relating to lungs fall under the category of COPD. These diseases include chronic bronchitis, irreversible asthma and emphysema. These diseases are categorised by a symptom of increasing breathless. COPD are, as of now, not curable but there are certain drugs available that can help in controlling and managing the diseases. A COPD exacerbation means worsening of COPD symptoms. This may happen due to an infection in lungs but many times the reason behind the exacerbations are unknown.

Link between COPD and Beta-blockers

Experts say that any mortality due to COPD happens because of the COPD exacerbations. There have been studies that show that beta-blockers drugs have been beneficial in controlling these exacerbations. A fact was established that beta blockers can help in opening airways which also helped in decreasing the deaths of COPD patients because of cardiovascular diseases.

Recent studies, however, says that beta blockers are not efficient for patients with COPD. The study reveals that these drugs did not affect hospitalisation. Experts say that the use of beta blockers do not affect the exacerbation rate either. According to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, ‘the use of beta-blockers in patients with moderate or severe COPD does not reduce the risk of exacerbations and deaths.’

Preventive techniques for COPD

COPD interferes with lung health and causes difficulty in breathing by blocking the airways. Apart from the medications prescribed a professional, there are certain preventive measures that you can take avoid the disease.

Make sure you stay away from smoking and even passive smoking. If you have trouble breathing, toxic smoke can aggravate the condition further. It can block the airway which anyway is obstructed in case of patients with COPD. If you don’t smoke, don’t start and if you do, quit right away. Second-hand smoke too adds to the risk of developing these diseases. Make sure your environment is clean; polluted air can also add to the risk. Though, you can’t help the condition when you step out, make sure you have an air purifier at home is air quality is bad in your region.

Germs from hands can also get transferred to your nasal cavity. Keep your hands clean. Avoid rubbing your eyes; experts believe that germs can also get transferred through tear ducts. A balanced diet and hydration are of utmost importance. Nutrients can help keep infection at bay and six-to-eight glasses of water is essential.

If you already suffer from the disease, make sure your breathing equipment are clean. Do not use anyone else’s equipment, it may lead to an infection that can affect the condition adversely. If there is any family history of the disease, make sure you discuss it with your doctor beforehand.