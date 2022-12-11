West Bengal Electrocution: Electric Wire Fell on TT Standing On Railways Station, Horrific Incident Captured On CCTV

In a shocking video that has surfaced on the internet, a ticket checker can be seen standing at a railway station but suddenly he got electrocuted after a live wire fell on him. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. The tragedy took place when the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was standing on a platform at the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal and was talking to one of his colleagues. The other TT didn't suffer any health hazards.

The man was immediately rushed to the hospital, and he is currently stable, despite suffering severe and major burn injuries. Seeing the CCTV footage, netizens are questioning the railway authorities. Check out the video here:

A freak accident - a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE's head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment - at Kharagpur station yesterday afternoon! #Accidentpic.twitter.com/ObEbzd1cOF Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) December 8, 2022

What Happens When Your Body Gets Electrocuted?

The video of the shocking electrocution of the tt has left netizens worried about the health hazards that such incidents can cause. Let's take a quick look at what happens to the body after getting electrocuted.

When the body gets exposed to a sudden shock, it can lead to amnesia, seizures, or severe respiratory arrest. There is also some long-term damage to the nerves that a sudden electric shock can lead to. These can also include psychiatric disorders.

Electric shocks can also lead to death if the severity of the injuries is higher than normal. Death due to electric shock can be caused in three ways - paralysis of the breathing centre in the brain, sudden paralysis of the heart (wherein the heart stops working), and also ventricular fibrillation (the condition which is marked by uncontrolled, and extreme rapid twitching of the heart muscles).

