West Bengal Election Dates 2026 Announced: Doctors share 7 health tips for voters standing in long queues

West Bengal Elections Date 2026 Announcement: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry today.

West Bengal Election Dates Announced

West Bengal Election Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, marking the start of a crucial democratic process in the state. As per the reports, the polling will take place on 9th April, 2026.

Apart from West Bengal, polls are scheduled to take place in Keralam (formerly Kerala), Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

West Bengal Elections 2026: What Is The Date Chart?

West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in power. The TMC had swept the 2021 assembly elections with 213 seats in the 294-member House.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of these states are ending on different dates in May and June. Under election laws, the commission is required to conduct elections before that. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists has been completed in these states, with final electoral rolls already published, though there can be supplementary lists in Bengal.

How To Avoid Dehydration And Heatstroke While Voting

Experts caution that voters should prioritize their health as much as casting their votes. Standing in long ques, especially under such hot and humid weather can invite tons of health issues such as heart attack, heatstroke, dehydration, and even a brain stroke. Here are some effective tips that need to be followed to stay safe:

Carry a water bottle. Do not carry chilled water, ensure that the water is at normal temperature. Carry some biscuits along so that you don't starve. You may also carry some fruits and nuts. Cover your head with a scarf or cap to keep it cool and protected. Wear comfortable clothes so that your body can breathe. Wearing tight and non-summary clothes can increase your body's temperature - inviting serious health issues. Eat light before heading out to cast your votes. It's important to eat something light and healthy. Do not starve or skip meals.

For those who are suffering from medical conditions, make sure to carry your medicines and also ensure that your body is under your control. In case you notice any unusual sign, make sure to get immediate medical help.

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Who Should Take Extra Precautions?

While health should remain everyone's primary focus, some people need to focus on their health a little more than others. Such a group of people includes

Pregnant or expecting mother. Older adults with underlying health conditions People who are sensitive to heat People whose blood pressure levels are not under control People with heart diseases or those who are recovering from any such conditions People suffering from sinusitis. People who suffer from migraines should also take proper precautions.

Ensure that you are well-prepared before heading out to cast your votes. Make sure to consult a doctor if you are suffering from any underlying health conditions.

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