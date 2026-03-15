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West Bengal Election Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, marking the start of a crucial democratic process in the state. As per the reports, the polling will take place on 9th April, 2026.
Apart from West Bengal, polls are scheduled to take place in Keralam (formerly Kerala), Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.
West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in power. The TMC had swept the 2021 assembly elections with 213 seats in the 294-member House.
The terms of the legislative assemblies of these states are ending on different dates in May and June. Under election laws, the commission is required to conduct elections before that. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists has been completed in these states, with final electoral rolls already published, though there can be supplementary lists in Bengal.
Experts caution that voters should prioritize their health as much as casting their votes. Standing in long ques, especially under such hot and humid weather can invite tons of health issues such as heart attack, heatstroke, dehydration, and even a brain stroke. Here are some effective tips that need to be followed to stay safe:
For those who are suffering from medical conditions, make sure to carry your medicines and also ensure that your body is under your control. In case you notice any unusual sign, make sure to get immediate medical help.
While health should remain everyone's primary focus, some people need to focus on their health a little more than others. Such a group of people includes
Ensure that you are well-prepared before heading out to cast your votes. Make sure to consult a doctor if you are suffering from any underlying health conditions.
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