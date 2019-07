According to the estimates of World Health Organization, around 15 million preterm babies are born around the world every year and that is more than one in 10 of all babies born globally. This international body defines preterm babies as those born before the mother completes 37 weeks of gestation. The normal duration of gestation is 40 weeks. Babies born before time are likely to face various health complications later in life. If studies are to be believed, preterm babies are 28 per cent less likely to have romantic relationships and 22 per cent less likely to experience parenthood compared to those who had full term birth. This is what a research published in the journal JAMA Open Network reveals.

For the study, researchers had enrolled 4.4 million adult participants who were born preterm. The scientists further explained that preterm babies are usually shy, more socially withdrawn, and are less likely to take risks and have fun later in life. These are the factors that actually make it harder for them to master social transitions like finding a partner and having a romantic relationship in their adult life.

HOW PRETERM BIRTH AFFECTS YOUR HEALTH

Preterm babies are born with a large head, less-rounded features, low body temperature, fine hair, respiratory problems, lack of reflexes, etc. There are various factors including problem in the uterus, cervix or placenta, smoking, infections of the amniotic fluid, diabetes, hypertension, low weight, physical injury, etc. that can potentially increase risk of premature delivery. Notably, not all the babies born preterm experience health complications in their adult life. But most of them do. These complications may be short term or/and long term. We take you through the health consequences that you may face later in life if you were born before time while guiding you about ways to manage these conditions.

Breathing problem

A baby’s lungs do not develop completely until the end of the third trimester. So, a preterm baby may experience difficulty in breathing due to an immature respiratory system. Also, in case of lack of surfactant (a substance that allows the lungs to expand) in the baby’s lungs, it is most likely that he or she will develop respiratory distress syndrome. In premature babies, surfactant is sometimes missing, which creates problem in the normal expansion and contraction of lungs. Additionally, premature babies may also develop bronchopulmonary dysplasia, a lung disorder or sleep apnoea, prolonged pauses in breathing. This is very likely to persist in adult life as well.

Manage it well: If your breathing issues continue in your adult life, try some home remedies. Practise deep breathing, which is part of the yogic tradition. Also, you can try inhaling steam. This will clear your nasal passage and help you breathe easily. Drinking black coffee can also be of some help. It is said that caffeine can reduce the tiredness in the muscles of the airway. Additionally, eating ginger can reduce problem of shortness of breath.

Weak muscles

According to a study conducted at the University of Oulu, young adults who are born prematurely usually have weaker muscles compared to their peers who were born after a full-term pregnancy. During the study, it was also noticed that participants who were born before completing 37 weeks reported problem in their physical fitness. Early birth also leads to some infections and inadequate blood flow in the body. These factors can further lead to a neuromotor disorder called cerebral palsy.

Manage it well: To make your muscles stronger, you can try oil massage. Also, add Epsom salt, vitamin D rich foods like salmon, soy milk, almonds etc., and Indian gooseberries in your daily diet. These are known to improve your muscle strength. Additionally, acupuncture can be significantly helpful if the problem is due to insufficient blood flow in the body. In this regard, ginger and fish oil can also be equally helpful.

Heart Problems

People who are born preterm are at an increased risk of developing heart problems like cardiac arrest, high blood pressure, patent ductus arteriosus (a heart defect that occurs when the vessel circulating blood to the foetus’s fluid-filled non-functioning lungs fails to close after birth) etc., says a study published in the journal Circulation.

Manage it well: To either prevent or manage heart ailments, you need to opt for heart health boosting foods like spinach, whole grains, berries, avocados, fish oil, walnuts, etc. Also, reduce your salt intake, avoid alcohol consumption, cut back on caffeine, and indulge in exercise regularly.

Hearing Loss

Premature babies are at a greater risk of developing hearing loss later in life. They may be born with the condition as well. This can happen either due to a damage caused in the nerves of their inner ear by some inflammation or due to fluid retention in the middle ear. These two conditions are quite possible in children born before the actual time. The good news is that hearing loss due to these conditions will be temporary if treated early on.

Manage it well: Visit a doctor the moment you notice any trouble in your hearing capacity. In such conditions, your doctor may prescribe you certain corticosteroids. In case of hearing loss, a hearing aid may be given to you.

Intestinal Problems

Premature babies are at a greater risk of having an immature gastrointestinal system. This results in complications like necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). This is a digestive condition in which the cells lining the bowel wall get injured causing poor feeding, bloating, blood in the stool, vomiting of bile, etc. The scarring can affect these babies later in life by blocking their intestines and requiring surgery. Notably, premature babies who get only breast milk have a lower risk of developing NEC.

Manage it well: If you need to visit a doctor, you can expect him to start the treatment with antibiotics if only a small area of your intestine is affected. However, if the intestine is perforated,

Infections

A premature infant has an underdeveloped immune system. It makes them more susceptible to chronic health issues and infections both in childhood and during adulthood. Underdeveloped defence system allows infection to quickly spread to the bloodstream, causing sepsis. It is a life-threatening condition in which your immune response to an infection is out of balance.

Manage it well: To keep infections at bay, you need to boost your immunity. In order to do that, make sure you include enough immunity boosting foods like oranges, broccoli, yogurt, almonds, garlic, etc.

Vision problems

Premature infants are more susceptible to developing retinopathy than their peers who were born full-term. Retinopathy is an eye condition that occurs when blood vessels in the retina swell and overgrow. This leads to abnormal blood flow. There are chances that the abnormal retinal vessels gradually scar the retina, pulling it out of position causing another eye condition called retinal detachment. It can potentially lead to blindness if not treated on time.

Manage it well: If you are suffering from retinopathy, you may have to undergo a surgery like focal laser treatment, vitrectomy, etc. To keep your eye sight optimum, eat foods like spinach, salmon, eggs, oranges, etc.