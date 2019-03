Thyroid disorders are more likely to affect women than men and one of the most common symptoms of this endocrine disease is unusual weight gain. According to a 2018 study published in the journal Thyroid and Research Practice, there are 42 million cases of thyroid disorder in India and the occurrence of hypothyroidism in the country is 3.9 per cent. If you are suffering from hypothyroidism, your thyroid hormone levels go down. These hormones manage your metabolism and are responsible for burning calories which is why you will start gaining weight while suffering from hypothyroidism. Apart from managing your metabolism and burning calories, the thyroid hormones are also crucial for your growth and recovery and regulating body temperature. So, people who suffer from this condition, often complain about feeling cold.

While suffering from hypothyroidism, you may experience symptoms like exhaustion, hair loss, weight gain, and poor appetite. However, the symptoms are very common and can be found even in patients with normal thyroid functions. You should see your doctor if you find these symptoms. He may suggest a blood test to measure the levels of your thyroid stimulating hormone and look for your medical history and your family history because hypothyroidism is a disease which could be inherited through genes. According to a 2016 study published in the Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research, the biggest factor which leads to this disease are genetics, they account for 70 per cent of the overall risk of hypothyroidism.

HOW DOES HYPOTHYROIDISM LEAD TO WEIGHT GAIN

Even when you rest, your body burns calories and depending on the speed of your metabolism, you will burn calories during the resting period. Thyroid hormone regulates the speed of your metabolism and this is why people suffering from hypothyroidism have a slow metabolism which makes burning calories a difficult task for them. This leads to weight gain. A slow metabolism makes you more susceptible to various health ailments such as increasing cholesterol levels inside your body which puts you at risk of heart diseases, stroke and other cardiovascular problems.

FOODS THAT WILL HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT

Low thyroid hormone levels can make losing weight difficult for you, but it does not mean that you will not be able to lose weight at all. A well-planned diet plan formed after a discussion with your nutritionist will help you shed those extra kilos. Here, are foods that will be good for your weight-loss mission if you are suffering from hypothyroidism.

Load up your iodine intake



When you are planning to lose weight, you need to make sure that you follow a diet that is loaded with iodine. It is a crucial mineral which helps in the secretion of thyroid hormones. According to the National Institute of Health, iodine-deficiency is very common across the world and it affects around one-third of the global population. If you are suffering from hypothyroidism, it is important for you to include foods like fish, dairy products and eggs in your diet plan to increase your iodine intake. Though there are supplements available which can provide sufficient amount of this mineral, experts in the field recommend that you should avoid taking these supplements as any excess can cause damage to your thyroid glands. With iodine taking up the levels of your thyroid hormone, you will be able to burn the calories efficiently and reach your ideal body weight.

Add lots of complex carbs



According to a 2018 study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers revealed that you can lose weight if you include foods which are rich in complex carbohydrate in your meals. Also, the study mentioned that it will further help you manage your blood glucose level. Good source of complex carbohydrates: Fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, whole grains, whole wheat bread, cereal, corn, oats, peas, etc.

Opt for a diet rich in fibre and protein



The most common reason behind weight gain is overeating accompanied with a sedentary lifestyle. As per the findings of a 2016 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating foods like beans, lentils, chickpeas (130 grams) every day can help you lose about 0.34 kg within six weeks without altering with other food intake. This is because these foods increase the feeling of fullness by 31 per cent (as mentioned in the study) which reduces your food consumption.

Stay hydrated



There are numerous reasons behind having adequate water throughout the day. It flushes out toxins, enhances your immune system, prevents cramps, and the list goes on. According to a 2016 survey conducted at the University of Michigan which included more than 9,000 participants, it was noted that dehydrated people are 60 per cent more likely to put on extra kilos as compared to those who stayed hydrated. If you fail to drink the recommended (by WHO) 2-2.5 litres of water daily, you can try making it up by including foods that have high water content. Strawberries, oranges, cucumbers and tomatoes could be good options.

EXERCISES TO REACH YOUR IDEAL WEIGHT



Weight management can be a struggle for hypothyroidism patients even if they eat mindfully. Food alone won’t help. Follow up your diet with a daily exercise regimen. Start exercising after getting a nod from your physician and practise them under a trained professional. Your doctor may suggest light exercises that doesn’t put strain on your muscles and are easy to perform. Here, there are a few exercises you can try after consulting your doc.

Walking or jogging

A normal walk in the morning or a steady jog can help you reduce around 280 calories every hour. The pace of the walk can vary from moderate to high if you don’t have pain in your joints.

Water aerobics

In case you are having swollen ankles or feet, walking for too long can get difficult. However, you can still burn calories by opting for water aerobics. The natural resistance in water helps in strengthening your muscles and improving your muscle mass increasing your metabolism rate. This helps you lose weight easily.

Strength training

You might have heard that cardio exercises are the best workouts if you are looking to shed those extra kilos. Though it is true, but strength training can also be equally effective. When you try to lift those dumb-bells to build muscles, you burn calories as well. Also, strengthening your muscles can ease the pressure on your joints.