Weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro may not improve quality of life despite shedding kilos, study finds

A new study suggests popular obesity medications may help people lose weight, but overall well-being and daily life may not improve as much as expected.

Weight loss drugs (Image AI Generated)

Drugs like semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) have revolutionized the field of weight loss, enabling individuals to shed substantial amounts of weight. But a new big study indicates that shedding pounds from these drugs isn't always good for health. Treatment choices should take into account more than just weight loss, side effects, long-term benefits, cost of treatment, and personal health goals all should be taken into account.

What did the study find?

This is published in The BMJ and compared data from 262 randomized clinical trials including almost 100,000 patients in that overweight and obese condition. The researchers compared various obesity drugs to each other, weight-loss drugs, or a placebo.

The results indicated that participants experiencing significant weight loss used a variety of medications, although significant benefits were not found on overall quality of life after one year. Moreover, there were limited medications which demonstrated benefits to the cardiovascular system during the study period. It was also discovered that a more significant weight loss was associated with increased side effects like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, and loss of lean muscle mass.

Why doesn't weight loss always improve quality of life?

There are many factors that affect the quality of life other than weight. It encompasses physical health, emotional health, energy levels, mobility, social life and mental health.

These benefits may be tempered, however, by the side effects of weight loss medications; the need for long-term medication; and the possibility for weight rebound after medication cessation. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes obesity is a chronic disease and treatment over a long period of time generally needs to be adopted in addition to taking medication.

Experts recommend a personalised approach

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the NIH, emphasized that the use of obesity drugs should be considered with caution because they are not a 'one-size fits all' approach. Physicians need to inform every person about the benefits and the risk factors of the treatment to be commenced.

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These drugs may be very beneficial for some people, helping them to control their blood sugar, prevent obesity and lower the risk of cardiovascular complications. Lifestyle changes, nutrition counseling, regular exercise, and behavioral therapy can still be equally vital to treatment for others.

Healthy habits still matter

Although there has been a rise in the number of people taking these drugs to treat overweight and obesity, health experts still insist on using them in conjunction with a good lifestyle for better long-term results. These include:

Eating a well-balanced diet with adequate nutrition

Exercising regularly

Getting adequate sleep

Managing stress

Regular check ups with the doctor

Making lifestyle changes after using medication may still maintain muscle loss, enhance fitness level and aid weight maintenance.

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