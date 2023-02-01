Weight Gain Or Bloating? Know Which One Is Causing Stomach Puffiness

Symptoms of bloating and weight gain are very similar but the two are very different from one another.

Does your midsection feel puffy and uncomfortable? Chances are, you are bloated. Weight gain around your abdominal region can also cause puffiness in your tummy. It might be confusing to understand whether you r tummy is puffy because of weight gain or due to bloating. It might be especially confusing if the holiday season has just gone by and you have been eating more than you have been exercising. But if the number on the scale has been fluctuating rather than steadily increasing, and you're dealing with other physical symptoms on top of it, you may simply be experiencing bloating, and the good news is that you can take steps to remedy that.

What Is Bloating?

A rapid feeling of distention or enlargement in the abdomen is termed as bloating. This is not a permanent feeling; it will subside and improve later. Bloating generally happens when there is fluid or gas trapped in the abdominal region. The distended feeling can ebb and flow throughout the day.

Signs Of Bloating And Weight Gain Can Be Similar

Bloating and weight gain are very different from one another but it can show similar symptoms which can be confusing for people. You should note that one of the most common causes of bloating is constipation. If that is what you are experiencing then, it is not weight gain but bloating in your stomach. A rapid bowel movement can help you feel a lot better and also reduce the bloating.

Other Common Symptoms Are:

Feeling full quickly after eating (early satiety)

Weight gain.

Swollen or distended abdomen.

Shortness of breath.

Abdominal pain or discomfort.

What Causes Bloating?

Bloating is almost always caused by food or because of less food. Some kinds of food which are slightly difficult to digest can cause stomach puffiness. A second reason is if after a meal a person does not follow the ideal process to promote digestion like drinking a lot of water and not sitting idle right after a meal could slow down digestion and cause bloating. The third reason is when a person does not eat adequate meals during the day and the gap between meals is too long, it can lead to accumulation of extra air or gas, which also contributes to a bloated stomach. Foods that can help bloating are probiotics like curd, yoghurt, water or over the counter digestion medicines that can help your gut health.