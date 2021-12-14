Weather Change Can Have A Huge Impact On Your Health, May Aggravate Chronic Underlying Conditions

Weather Change May Aggravate Chronic Underlying Conditions

A quick change in the weather can lead to many underlying health conditions, including chronic diseases like heart conditions, asthma and more. Know all the side effects of weather change.

A change in the weather can have a huge impact on our health and diseases, it can aggravate health disorders and create new health challenges. Changes in weather can have a serious impact on local air quality. Global warming is accelerated due to greenhouse gases produced due to human actives. Air pollution due to emissions of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases due to industries, vehicles, construction activities has led to an exponential increase in allergic disorders like asthma, rhinitis, sinusitis, prolonged dry cough and breathlessness. Increased hospitalization due to worsening of asthma, COPD are on the rise in winters due to this. Red, itchy eyes and allergic skin disorders are on the rise. Increased formation of SMOG which is a mixture of smoke and fog has created ground-level ozone which further triggers lung ailments.

How Does Weather Change Affect Your Health?

Nine out of ten human beings currently breathe air that exceeds the WHO guideline limit for pollutants. Higher pollen concentration and longer pollen season add to the burden of allergic lung conditions. After smoking, air pollution is the second leading cause of lung cancer. Various cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disorders are on the rise due to air pollution, which increases the risk of blockages in arteries of the heart and brain.

Unseasonal rainfall also contributes to sudden weather changes and a dip in air quality and increase susceptibility to viral respiratory infections. The heavy and prolonged rainy season, flash flooding has led to an increase in water-borne diseases like jaundice, typhoid, diarrhoea, cholera which can cause serious illness in very young children and elderly and those with comorbidities. We have a sudden surge in mosquito-borne ailments like dengue, malaria, chikungunya in the monsoon season. Dengue illness has been a great cause of concern this year as there are more complications and increased incidence of deaths due to increased virulence of the dengue virus. Chikungunya illness leads to fever followed by prolonged joint pains which are very debilitating to the patient. Malaria too has an increased rate of complications. Damp and moist indoor conditions lead to increase chances of mould (fungus) which aggravates asthma and respiratory illnesses.

Also, drought-like conditions increase the chances of wildfires which adds to the pollution due to smoke exposure which worsens respiratory diseases. Extremes of temperature is a common feature now. Very high temperatures during summer seasons have led to the aggravation of heatstroke, heat exhaustion and sunburns. Too chilly winters also lead to Hypothermia, frostbites, chill blains, trench foot, depression. Climate change with its effects on all seasons has threatened food production, food quality and thus food pricing.

Increased Use Of Herbicides, Pesticides Can Also Lead To Health Problems

There is a disparity between demand and supply leading to an increase in the cost. Crop yields, livestock, fish production have declined increasing its cost. Also, there is increased use of herbicides and pesticides to protect an already dwindling crop yield, this has acute effects like skin ailments, asthma and chronic effects like cancer, birth defects, hormonal changes, reproductive changes on human health. Suicides among farmers are on the rise due to stress caused by damages done to the crops by unseasonal rainfall, drought and various infections. Thus, climate change is taking a toll on all of us and urgent corrective steps need to be taken by all of us to halt this to prevent its harmful effects on human health by reducing global warming.

(The article is contributed by By- Dr Manjusha Agarwal- Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine At Global Hospital, Mumbai)

You may like to read