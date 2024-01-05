Wearing Hearing Aids May Prevent Early Death, Study Finds

The study showed no difference in risk of death between people who occasionally used hearing aids and those who never wore them, but regular users were at a significantly lower risk.

Wearing hearing aids when you may need to can bring about a host of health benefits. It is, therefore, advisable to get your ears checked this year for a healthier life. According to a new study published earlier this week in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal, wearing hearing aids if you need them can potentially protect you from an early death, and decrease the risk of dementia.

In a CNN report, Dr Janet Choi, an assistant professor of clinical otolaryngology-head and neck surgery with the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine and an otolaryngologist with Keck Medicine of USC was quoted as saying, "What we found was that there was a 24 per cent lower risk of mortality for people who use hearing aids."

For the study, researchers looked at the data of 10,000 people, of which more than 1,800 identified as having hearing loss. They followed up on their mortality between 1999 and 2012. According to the research, while around 237 people with hearing loss used hearing aids "at least once a week", 1,483 reported never using the devices.

Interestingly, the study showed that there was "no difference in risk of death" over the period of research between people who occasionally used hearing aids and those who never wore them, but regular users were at a "significantly lower risk".

Per the research, mortality risk was lower for hearing aid users regardless of factors like their age, education, ethnicity, income, medical history and degree of hearing loss, the CNN report stated.

What is the association?

According to Choi, while the study gives weight to the understanding that hearing loss and longevity are connected, it still needs to be found out as to how and why that is. "This is an association study. We didn't really particularly look at the mechanism behind these associations," she was quoted as saying.

She, however, added that previous studies have shown a "connection between hearing loss and frailty", and there also exists evidence that "untreated hearing loss could affect social isolation" and [cause] declines in physical activity and cognitive function. "There are also some studies showing that the auditory deprivation itself -- not getting enough sound -- can have a negative impact on brain structures," Choi said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, all hearing aids use the same basic parts to carry sounds from the environment into your ear. "Most hearing aids are digital, and all are powered with a traditional hearing aid battery or a rechargeable battery. Small microphones collect sounds from the environment. A computer chip with an amplifier converts the incoming sound into digital code. It analyses and adjusts the sound based on your hearing loss, listening needs and the level of the sounds around you," it stated, adding that the amplified signals are then converted back into sound waves and delivered to your ears through speakers.