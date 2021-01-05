The COVID-19 pandemic compelled people to wear face masks or coverings to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus or getting infected with the deadly virus. Research has shown that face masks can block contaminated respiratory droplets released when COVID-19 positive individuals sneeze cough talk or breathe thus prevent them from spreading to others. Face masks if correctly worn can also reduce your risk of infection by reducing exposure to the virus say some researchers. By now most of you might have developed the habit of wearing a face mask whenever you step out of the house. Whether there is a