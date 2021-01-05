According to US CDC guidelines, face masks should cover both the nose and the mouth and fit securely under the chin.

The COVID-19 pandemic compelled people to wear face masks or coverings to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus or getting infected with the deadly virus. Research has shown that face masks can block contaminated respiratory droplets released when COVID-19 positive individuals sneeze, cough, talk, or breathe, thus prevent them from spreading to others. Face masks, if correctly worn, can also reduce your risk of infection by reducing exposure to the virus, say some researchers. Also Read - Lessons learned from 2020: Why you should prioritise mental health in 2021

By now, most of you might have developed the habit of wearing a face mask whenever you step out of the house. Whether there is a pandemic or not, continue wearing a face mask. A study by researchers at the University of Edinburgh, UK, has found an association between consistent mask-wearing and positive well-being. Also Read - Lethal variant of COVID-19 has entered India: Strain found in 6 UK returnees' samples

The study, published on the pre-print medRxiv server, found that people who wore masks consistently had better mental health than those who did not. Also Read - Mutant Covid-19: How India plans to detect and contain the new coronavirus variant

To arrive at the study findings, the researchers surveyed 11,000 participants across the UK between April and June 2020. They found that adherence to face-covering guidelines had no association with poorer mental health. In fact, people who wore masks consistently had better mental health than those who did not, they said.

Here are the other key points from the study results:

The odds of feeling anxious were 58% lower among those who always wore their masks.

The likelihood of experiencing depressive symptoms was 25% lower among people who wore their masks most of the time.

Also, the odds of feeling lonely were 67% lower among those who always wore their masks.

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that stronger adherence to guidelines is associated with less anxiety and loneliness, and higher life satisfaction and well-being.

The study also provides strong evidence that following government guidance on face coverings is associated with better rather than poorer mental health and well-being, the team concluded.

They also emphasized that wearing face masks alone is insufficient in preventing Covid-19 infection. In addition to wearing mask, people should also adhere to other infection control measures such as washing the hands regularly, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places, they noted.

Some facts about wearing face masks

Although, some people may find wearing a face mask uncomfortable, they won’t deprive you of needed oxygen.

A study by researchers at McMaster University in Canada also debunked the common anti-mask myth — that donning a face mask is unhealthy. In the study, the researchers gave 25 adults portable pulse oximeters to measure their blood oxygen levels while wearing a face mask, as well as before and after. However, they investigators found no concerning signs of hypoxia, or reduced blood oxygen. The findings were published online as a research letter in the Oct. 30 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The World Health organization (WHO) also clarified that prolonged use of medical masks (also known as surgical masks), when properly worn, does not cause CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency.

“While wearing a medical mask, make sure it fits properly and that it is tight enough to allow you to breathe normally. Do not re-use a disposable mask and always change it as soon as it gets damp,” the premier origination recommended.

Basics of how to wear a mask

Clean your hands before you put your mask on, as well as before and after taking it off. The mask should cover your nose, mouth and chin.

After you take off a mask, store it in a clean plastic bag. Then either wash it (if it’s a fabric mask) or dispose of (if it’s a medical mask) in a trash bin. Avoid using masks with valves.

Do not wear masks while exercising

Avoid wearing masks when exercising it may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably. Plus, sweat can make the mask become wet more quickly, which will not just make it difficult to breathe but may also promote the growth of microorganisms. If you’re exercising with from others, maintain physical distance of at least one meter.