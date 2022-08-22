Weakened Heart Muscles: 10 Symptoms of An Unhealthy Heart You Shouldn't Ignore

Worried about your heart health? Keep an eye out for more than just the 'classic' symptoms of poor heart health.

Everyone knows that crushing chest pain or an unexplained pain near the heart is a warning sign of an impending heart attack. But, did you all know that apart from chest pain there can be several other signs and symptoms of heart disease? Some of these symptoms can range from severe to mild, depending on your age, gender and other underlying health conditions. The one reason behind the rising number of deaths due to heart failure, and heart attacks are poor knowledge about tracking or spotting the symptoms. It is thus important to keep an eye out for more than just the 'classic' symptoms of poor heart health.

Types of Heart Problems/Diseases

Before we go ahead and check the warning symptoms, let's take a quick look at the disease that a poor heart can cause:

Coronary heart diseases (The result of uncontrolled bad cholesterol). Congestive heart failure (The result of poor or weak heart muscles). Valvular heart disease (The result of non-functioning of any of the four valves of the heart). Atherosclerosis (The result of plaque building up on the walls of the arteries). Arrhythmia (The result of uneven heartbeats). High or low blood pressure (hypertension).

Warning Signs of Heart Disease

There are different symptoms of each heart disease. Some of the most common signs that say your heart is in danger are:

Extreme fatigue or tiredness

One of the most common symptoms of coronary artery disease; congestive heart failure; valvular heart disease. Although fatigue or tiredness can be caused due to several health conditions, persistent and unexplained tiredness could be a sign that your heart is not pumping well, or that there is some kind of blockage in your heart.

Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath

This could indicate that you are suffering from atherosclerosis; coronary artery disease; congestive heart failure. Whenever you find yourself gasping for air, make sure to visit a doctor immediately as it could be a sign that your heart is in danger.

Apart from the two most common symptoms of heart disease, here is a list of 10 other common signs that may tell you about a poor heart health:

Digestive problems Change in exercise tolerance Insomnia or trouble sleeping Swelling in legs, ankles, or feet Chest discomfort or angina Leg cramps Change in heartbeat or heart rate Pain in the shoulder, arm, neck, abdomen, or near the jaw Lightheadedness Persistent cough

