Weak Heart Symptoms: What Happens When Your Heart Health Gets Compromised?

Is your heart in a good shape or its weak and not able to function properly? Here are some common signs and symptoms that can talk a lot about a weak heart.

Heart diseases are on the rise globally. One of the primary contributing factors to this rising number of cases is the SARS-CoV-2-causing coronavirus. In the last couple of months, doctors have cautioned about the post-COVID complications that can affect the heart in many ways. Today, in this article we look at the signs of a weak heart. The understanding will not only help in knowing the condition better but will also ensure that the person is safe from suffering the severity of the heart-ailments such as heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, etc.

10 Symptoms of Weak Heart

How to know if your heart is at risk, or not working properly? The fact that a weak heart is a house to many chronic diseases, it is important to understand and know the various symptoms that the body may show up when the heart is not working properly. Take a look at some of the common signs below:

Uneven heartbeat Night sweats Difficulty in breathing Mild to moderate pain in the chest Fatigue or tiredness Weakness in the body Reduced ability to perform daily activities Persistent cough Swelling in the legs, ankles, and feet Swelling and pain in the abdomen

What Happens When The Heart Becomes Weak?

A weak heart can give rise to several chronic health complications/diseases. To understand what happens when the heart becomes weak, one needs to know the way the heart functions. The primary role of the heart is to pump blood into the body. Therefore, when the heart is weak, it fails to pump the required amount of blood that the body needs in order to function properly.

Under these circumstances, the body can develop severe health conditions such as diabetes, coronary heart disease, and high blood pressure that can severely damage the heart and lead to heart failure.

Can Weak Heart Be Cured?

In most cases, it is not possible to cure this condition, however, maintaining and following treatment procedures can help in keeping the symptoms under control. These treatment options include - healthy lifestyle changes. You must be thinking about what lifestyle changes can help in keeping heart health in a good shape. Here is a list of some of the lifestyle changes that one can make in order to keep the heart healthy and happy.

Eating right. Include heart-healthy foods in your diet, such as walnuts, avocados, berries, etc. Exercise regularly. Being overweight is a big contributing factor to heart disease. Do not smoke. Reduce alcohol intake Don't take the stress

(Disclaimer: Make sure to consult a physician or a doctor before making any changes to your diet and daily routine.)

