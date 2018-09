The condition of intensified pain in the lower abdomen area or the area below the belly button for a prolonged period of time is known as chronic pelvic pain. “There could be multiple reasons for protracted pelvic pain among girls whose major symptom could be a noncyclic pain. This enduring pain adversely affects the normal daily course of one’s life cycle like sleep, work, appetite, physical life and so on. The pain in the lower front also affects the sexual and physical lives of the women which might have a huge impact on their emotional well-being and relationships. It usually gets very difficult for the women to track the source and the cause of the pain, therefore, it is very necessary for them to consult a doctor as soon as this pain twitches,” says Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre.

Dr Bakshi lists out few causes of chronic pelvic pain in women. Chronic Pelvic Pain is a condition or there could be several triggering factors for this pain like:

Endometriosis: The tissue lining of the uterus, endometrial tissue is found in the uterus. In this condition, the tissue outgrows in other parts of the body like ovaries, pelvis, bladder etc. wherein the tissue thickens up and starts bleeding during the menstrual cycle as hormone level rise and fall. Since the whole process takes place outside the uterus, it gets practically impossible for the blood and the tissues to exit the vagina thereby, leading to the formation of cysts, fibrous bands of scar tissue as they remain in your abdomen. Uterine bibroids: A common reason for chronic pelvic pain could be because of the formation of fibroids in the uterus. Not all fibroids in the uterus are the reason for pelvic pain but some of them can be. The fibroids are generally non-cancerous but may leave a feeling of pressure or bulkiness in the lower abdomen. Irritable Bowel Syndrome: A gastrointestinal situation causing chronic abdominal pain and unstable bowel activities like loose stools, numerous bowel movements with the beginning of pain without any specific reason. This problem in intestines makes it very difficult for the women leading to acute pain in their pelvic areas. Adenomyosis: During this condition, the endometrial tissue starts growing inside the walls of the uterus which makes the periods excruciating and painful and heavy uterus. This condition usually adversely affects the women going through endometriosis and uterine fibroids. Pelvic floor pain: Pain in the pelvic region like pain while urination, during sexual intercourse or frequent urge to urinate could be a cause of lower abdominal pain. This pain usually affects the daily life and normal course of routine jobs.

Symptoms

There are multiple indications and signs of pelvic pain like:

Intermittent pains in the pelvic region

Cramping

Excessive pain during sexual intercourse

Intense pain during a bowel movement or urination

Heavy pelvis

This unbearable prolonged pain worsens after standing for long hours while it gets better once you lie down on the bed.

Treatment

“There are a number of treatments of chronic pelvic pain like physical therapies, nerve stimulation devices, surgical treatments and medical treatments. Women can also go in for psychological counselling individually or even in small groups as they indulge them in relaxation exercises and calming therapies,” says Dr Bakshi.