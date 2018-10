A recent report revealed how a UK-based Rick Kennedy developed life-threatening sepsis (a condition in which the body’s immune system causes it to attack its own tissues and organs, in response to an infection), after biting his nail. Nail biting can lead to a number of dangerous diseases and conditions. Our nails host a number of bacteria, germs and dirt throughout the day. When we put our nails into our mouth, we make ourselves more prone to infection. Here are some of the most common conditions you can get from biting your nails.

Skin cancer: According to a recent report in the Daily Mail, Courtney Whithorn, 20, from Australia, had to have her thumb amputated because she developed a rare form of skin cancer from biting her nails. She had bit her entire nail bed off which eventually turned her thumb black. When she was asked to perform a biopsy, the results showed the presence of rare cancer called acral lentiginous subungual melanoma.

Stomach infection: It is very common for the bacteria in your nail bed to enter your stomach. This can put your stomach at risk of infections like stomach upset, nausea etc.

Paronychia: This is a common infection which is characterized by pain, swelling and pus formation. It can occur when you bite off the nail and expose your nail bed to germs.

Gingivitis: According to a study published in the American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, chronic nail biting can also cause gingivitis.

Crooked teeth: Biting your nails frequently can cause your teeth to become malformed and crooked. it is one of the most common causes of crooked teeth.

Deformed nails: Biting your nails can damage the nail matrix which in turn can lead to nail deformities or ingrown nails.