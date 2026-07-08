Waterborne diseases during monsoon: Common infections, symptoms and ways to stay protected

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 8, 2026 3:59 PM IST
During the monsoon season in India numerous waterborne diseases break out leading to a variety of symptoms in most individuals. While the arrival of the rainy season can bring some respite to scorching summer heat it also means an increased incidence of waterborne diseases. This often occurs because heavy rainfall, waterlogging, exposure to unclean drinking water and unhygienic conditions allow bacteria, viruses and parasites to multiply and pose a risk of infection to both children and adults.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that each year millions of people around the world suffer from diarrhoeal diseases that are caused by contaminated water and poor sanitation. There have been consistent studies linking severe rainfall with outbreaks of waterborne infections especially in low- and middle income countries.
There are several incidents in which waterborne diseases increase during the monsoon season. Some of the reasons include severe flooding and burst pipes during the rainy season causing sewage and drinking water to mix. Additionally lack of hygiene and stagnant water increases the risk of consuming bad microorganisms. And eating or drinking contaminated food or water can also cause various diseases some of which may be serious if not treated.
Gastroenteritis: Gastroenteritis also known as stomach flu is one of the most common monsoon diseases. It is caused by viruses, bacteria or parasites that are found in contaminated food and water. Symptoms of gastroenteritis include:
Typhoid fever: Typhoid is a bacterial infection caused by a bacterium called Salmonella Typhi and is spread by contaminated food and drinking water. Symptoms of typhoid include:
Cholera: Cholera is a severe bacterial disease which is caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria. This illness can cause severe dehydration and may be life threatening if not treated promptly. Symptoms of cholera include:
Hepatitis A: This is a viral infection of the liver which can be transmitted via contaminated food and water. Symptoms of hepatitis A include:
Amoebiasis: Amoebiasis is a medical condition caused by the parasite called Entamoeba Histolytica which is usually spread via water. Symptoms of amoebiasis include:
A study published in Science Direct found that heavy rainfall and flooding may rise in disease cases such as diarrhoea, cholera and typhoid especially in areas with low levels of sanitation facilities. Researchers observed that in the future these diseases are likely to become more burdensome due to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events.
These are some of the preventive measures recommended by experts:
Monsoon season may bring pleasant weather but it can increase the risk of a few waterborne diseases that can have serious consequences if not taken seriously. Maintaining safe water, good hygiene and being aware of early symptoms can go a long way to preventing infections and keeping your family healthy during the rainy season.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or persistent symptoms.