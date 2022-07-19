Water Contamination In Vadodara Kills One, Infects Many: Precautions You Can Contain The Infection

Frequent illnesses caused due to water contamination can cause severe health problems and it can be fatal. Take a look at the steps that you can take to contain the symptoms in case you get infected.

The city of Vadodara is being plagued with the issue of water contamination. Several people have been falling ill after drinking the contaminated water and this has resulted in the death a twenty year old girl. The girl was admitted in the hospital along with her father. They were both experiencing symptoms that were a lot similar to cholera. The doctors were unable to help the girl but her father is still under treatment. The local residents of Vadodara complained that the contamination of drinking water has been a recurrent problem because of very poor sanitation system. Vadodara Mayor, Keyur Rokadia visited the area and met the residents. He promised to get the pipeline replaced if required. Later, he told the agencies that the health department had carried out a door to door survey in the area and covered 430 houses, and not a single cholera case was found.

Indian cities have always had serious issues with proper drainage and sanitation. Poor infrastructure has caused a lot of problems for the common people. Poor drainage has led to so many severe illnesses and has also caused deaths. Water contamination also takes place from industrial wastes when chemicals get mixed up with the water that is there for people's consumption. This contamination not only affects drinking water but also can ruin crops and agricultural lands and eventually the contamination can spread to the foods that people consume.

Water Contamination Can Cause Severe Illnesses

Contaminated water causes serious health problems ranging from diarrhea and gastrointestinal illnesses to neurological problems. It can even cause cancer. In the case of pathogens that cause waterborne disease, the effects are usually noticed rapidly. The symptoms one might experience if they consume contaminated water are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and also acute gastrointestinal problems. These symptoms can also become severe and can cause dehydration and death. In severe cases, these symptoms can lead to dehydration and death. Drinking contaminated water can affect long term health as well leading to liver and kidney damage and death.

What Are The First Steps That You Can Take If You Suspect Water Contamination?

There are few measures you could take at home before you call the doctor. This might help reduce the severity of the illness that is to follow due to the contamination.

Do not eat or drink anything that might make the infection worse. Foods that are difficult to digest like meat, milk and spicy food will not help with diarrhea or vomiting.

Drink electrolyte water

If you know which medicine can help, take it. Do not wait for the doctor's appointment

Drink a lot of fluids especially water as diarrhea and vomiting can cause massive dehydration.

These steps are just to try and control your symptoms until you can visit a doctor. Make sure that you do not self diagnose and self treat yourself just because you have all the medicines.

