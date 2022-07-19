The city of Vadodara is being plagued with the issue of water contamination. Several people have been falling ill after drinking the contaminated water and this has resulted in the death a twenty year old girl. The girl was admitted in the hospital along with her father. They were both experiencing symptoms that were a lot similar to cholera. The doctors were unable to help the girl but her father is still under treatment. The local residents of Vadodara complained that the contamination of drinking water has been a recurrent problem because of very poor sanitation system. Vadodara Mayor, Keyur Rokadia visited the area and met the residents. He promised to get the pipeline replaced if required. Later, he told the agencies that the health department had carried out a door to door survey in the area and covered 430 houses, and not a single cholera case was found.
Indian cities have always had serious issues with proper drainage and sanitation. Poor infrastructure has caused a lot of problems for the common people. Poor drainage has led to so many severe illnesses and has also caused deaths. Water contamination also takes place from industrial wastes when chemicals get mixed up with the water that is there for people's consumption. This contamination not only affects drinking water but also can ruin crops and agricultural lands and eventually the contamination can spread to the foods that people consume.
Water Contamination Can Cause Severe Illnesses
Contaminated water causes serious health problems ranging from diarrhea and gastrointestinal illnesses to neurological problems. It can even cause cancer. In the case of pathogens that cause waterborne disease, the effects are usually noticed rapidly. The symptoms one might experience if they consume contaminated water are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and also acute gastrointestinal problems. These symptoms can also become severe and can cause dehydration and death. In severe cases, these symptoms can lead to dehydration and death. Drinking contaminated water can affect long term health as well leading to liver and kidney damage and death.